Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
These Small-Business Beauty Deals Are The Key To Nailing Every TikTok Trend
The best things often come in small packages — and from small businesses. When American Express first started the Small Business Saturday initiative back in 2010, the goal was simple: shine a light on the developing retailers that often get lost in the shuffle come the holiday shopping rush. Now, the designated day has blossomed into the beauty insiders’ favorite time of year. Small Business Saturday beauty deals are prime for experimenting with hidden gems and under-the-radar products developed by some of the most creative minds in the industry — and they might just be the key to nailing every of-the-moment beauty trend you’ve seen on TikTok and beyond.
thezoereport.com
These Icy Blue Nail Designs Are The Subtle & Chic Way To Do Winter Manicures
It seems like the whole world is in its Blue Period. Few other colors — be they used in clothing, home decor, or beauty touches — manage to be so diverse in shade range and versatile in feeling. Blue can be earthy and neutral (faded denim blue), shocking and imaginative (electric blue), or calming and centering (pretty much every shade of blue), so it’s no wonder that blue nail polish colors and manicure designs have ruled the past several years. The best blue nail design inspo is a testament to the range and creative possibilities within the color. It’s virtually impossible to run out of ideas or interesting combinations when working with blue, and it just takes a few scrolling flicks through this roundup to realize it.
“You eat too much,” waitress tries to kick customer out of an all you can eat buffet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to love all you can eat buffets, especially all you can eat Chinese buffets, because I think they’re the best value, you get the most bang for your buck.
thezoereport.com
Elevated Loungewear Is The New Athleisure & It's All I Want To Wear Right Now
I know that most people would probably agree that the world we live in has been inextricably changed by the on-again, off-again restrictions of the last few years. But if there’s anything good to come out of these bizarre times, in my opinion, it’s the continued emphasis on dressing for comfort. I’m not just talking about gym-to-street clothes: Elevated loungewear, athleisure's cooler and more fashion-forward older sister, is having a major moment (and for good reason). Even activewear brands like Jerry Lorenzo’s Essentials Fear of God and Alo are not just purveyors of fine yoga leggings anymore.
thezoereport.com
10 Single-Serve Desserts For Every Kind Of Sweet Tooth
There are so many reason to love living alone: Being able to leave your outfit rejects on the floor a little longer, singing at the top of your lungs to musical soundtracks, or eating dinner in your underwear, to name just a few hypothetical examples. One thing that’s not so fun is figuring out how to cook for a party of one without wasting food or getting sick of the leftovers. And if you have sweet tooth, it can be even tougher. Thankfully, there’s a new viral food trend that can help: Single-serve desserts.
thezoereport.com
The Dreamy Full Body Wine Treatment I Got on My Italian Honeymoon
Last month, I put up my OOO for my two-week honeymoon. First stop: Tuscany. Is a Tuscan honeymoon a total cliche? Indeed. But as my new legal spouse and I drove up the winding dirt road to Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco amid a fleet of vintage convertibles, my insecurities grew distant fast. If this place is good enough for the weddings of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander as well as Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee, it is 1000% good enough for me. I may not have entered holy matrimony at this famed, celebrity-loved estate, but I’d heard tale that Castiglion del Bosco, owned by the Ferragamo family until earlier this year, is as heavenly as Tuscany gets. And that’s saying a lot.
Comments / 0