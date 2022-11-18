Read full article on original website
Club Q victim Ashley Pogue leaves behind a 'devastated' 11-year-old daughter and husband, her sister says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ashley Pogue capped off a day trip in this city with a night of fun at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q when a lone gunman opened fire, killing her and four others, her sister told NBC News in an exclusive interview. Stephanie Clark said Pogue...
Jan. 6 rioter who filmed Pelosi laptop theft jailed after jury convicts her on 6 counts
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday ordered Riley Williams, a 23-year-old right-wing extremist, taken into federal custody after a jury convicted her on six of the eight counts she faced in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Williams was found guilty on six counts, but the jury deadlocked...
Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group
Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Photos show Colorado Springs shooting suspect bruised and battered after arrest
The suspect accused of gunning down five people at a LGBTQ nightclub appeared to have suffered a host of face and head injuries before being jailed, booking photographs revealed Wednesday. The Colorado Springs Police Department made the mugshots public Wednesday afternoon, a few hours after suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22,...
Colorado Springs mayor says hero who disarmed Club Q gunman was trying to protect his family
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says Richard Fierro, a retired Army veteran who helped subdue the Club Q shooting suspect, was trying to protect his family when deciding to act upon the situation. Nov. 21, 2022.
What we know about the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting
The victims of the shooting at the LGBTQ-friendly Club Q in Colorado Springs include two bartenders, the mother of an 11-year-old girl and two other clubgoers who were enjoying a carefree night before a lone gunman started firing indiscriminately. The shooting left 19 other people injured and a community in...
For the third straight year, America hits grim milestone: 600-plus multiple victim shootings
When the shooting was over and five bodies were removed from a Colorado gay bar that a gunman had turned into a killing zone, yet another sad statistic went into the books: This is the third straight year that there have been more than 600 multiple victim shootings in America.
Army veteran Richard Fierro, Club Q hero who stopped shooter, speaks out
Richard Fierro, the man who stopped the shooter that killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs, said instinct took over that night. NBC News’ Steve Patterson spoke with Fierro and has more details about the heartbreak the community is feeling.Nov. 23, 2022.
Club Q suspected shooter identifies as nonbinary, defense attorney says
Ahead of their first court appearance, investigators are learning more about the suspect in the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, including that they identify as nonbinary and prefer the pronouns they/them. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports from Colorado Springs. Nov. 23, 2022.
Police rule out suspects in killings of four Idaho college students
Idaho police spent the weekend ruling out suspects in the homicide investigation of four college students. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest including how officials are assuring the public they are doing their best to keep the community safe. Nov. 22, 2022.
Army veteran describes moment he subdued Colorado Springs gunman
Army veteran Richard Fierro described the moment he tackled and subdued the gunman at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting. Fierro said, “I needed to save my family.”Nov. 22, 2022.
"Love will win": Sacramento LGBTQ+ community honors 5 Club Q victims
SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento's LGBTQ+ community hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in midtown to stop and remember the five lives lost when police say a gunman opened fire on a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19. The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Alrich, is facing five counts of first-degree murder and possible hate crime charges. In a court appearance Wednesday, he was ordered to be held in jail without bail. Wednesday also marked a show of support in Lavender Heights, the heart of Sacramento's LGBTQ+ community, which is home to bars, clubs and places where the queer community says they can...
‘Sacred cloth’ pride flag hung over Colorado city hall to honor Club Q victims
Hundreds of people gathered to watch a 25-foot “sacred cloth” pride flag unfurl over the city hall in Colorado Springs to remember the victims of the mass shooting at Club Q.Nov. 24, 2022.
U.S. reckons with gun violence epidemic after another mass shooting
Every week in the U.S. there are nearly 13 mass shootings and every day about 49 people die due to gun violence. NBC News’ Tom Costello reflects on the excruciatingly long and painful list of recent shootings.Nov. 24, 2022.
Colorado Springs attack was a ‘kind of inevitable development’: Extremism researcher
The Colorado Springs shooting comes amid increasing anti-LGBTQ violence and rhetoric. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, founding director of American University’s Polarization and Extremism Research Lab, explains why she wants more attention to be focused on the rise in extremism.Nov. 22, 2022.
'I should not be here': Injured Club Q survivors share details of the attack and their paths toward recovery
A man shot seven times dragged himself over a fence after escaping from Club Q. His friend played dead as blood flowed from shrapnel lodged in his arm. Another man tried to get up to help others without realizing he’d taken a bullet through the leg. The brother of two shooting victims searched for his siblings in nearby hospitals.
