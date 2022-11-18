SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento's LGBTQ+ community hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in midtown to stop and remember the five lives lost when police say a gunman opened fire on a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19. The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Alrich, is facing five counts of first-degree murder and possible hate crime charges. In a court appearance Wednesday, he was ordered to be held in jail without bail. Wednesday also marked a show of support in Lavender Heights, the heart of Sacramento's LGBTQ+ community, which is home to bars, clubs and places where the queer community says they can...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO