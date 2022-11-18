ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group

Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
"Love will win": Sacramento LGBTQ+ community honors 5 Club Q victims

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento's LGBTQ+ community hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in midtown to stop and remember the five lives lost when police say a gunman opened fire on a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19. The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Alrich, is facing five counts of first-degree murder and possible hate crime charges. In a court appearance Wednesday, he was ordered to be held in jail without bail. Wednesday also marked a show of support in Lavender Heights, the heart of Sacramento's LGBTQ+ community, which is home to bars, clubs and places where the queer community says they can...
