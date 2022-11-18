Read full article on original website
Walmart shooting suspect Andre Bing was a longtime employee who was 'a little off'
The suspect in a mass shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, was a longtime employee described by a former co-worker as paranoid but not violent. In a statement Wednesday, Walmart identified the suspect as Andre Bing, an overnight team leader who had been with the company since 2010. Chesapeake police said Bing was 31 years old and a Chesapeake resident.
Walmart worker in Virginia opens fire, killing at least 6, police say
Investigators were searching the house Wednesday of a Walmart employee who opened fire at a Virginia store, killing at least six people and wounding at least four more before taking his own life. A motive has not been established for the mass killing Tuesday night at the Walmart Supercenter in...
Chesapeake police confirm Walmart employee killed 6 people, wounded four
Police have confirmed that an employee at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart shot and killed six people and left four people in the hospital before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot. Chesapeake police chief Mark Solesky said a lot of information is not known at this time and that it will take days to process the scene. Nov. 23, 2022.
Virginia Walmart gunman was employee of store, police say
Police say the gunman who killed six people at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was an employee of the store. Police went on to say that the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Nov. 23, 2022.
Driver accused of plowing into Massachusetts Apple store charged with reckless homicide
The motorist who drove through a Massachusetts Apple store, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen people, was charged with reckless homicide in his first court appearance. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports on what the driver's attorneys are saying about the crash's cause and information about the New Jersey man who died.Nov. 22, 2022.
HBCU calls for investigation after traffic stop turned to search for drugs
Faculty of a historically Black college in North Carolina is filing a complaint to the Department of Justice after a minor traffic stop involving a bus carrying their students turned into a drug search. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how the police are claiming it was a routine search while the school insists it was racial profiling. Nov. 24, 2022.
Alex Murdaugh's banker convicted for role in alleged scheme to steal money from clients' legal settlements
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A banker charged with helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients was found guilty late Tuesday of wire and bank fraud charges in South Carolina. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was allowed to remain free on bail as...
