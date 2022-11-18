ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart shooting suspect Andre Bing was a longtime employee who was 'a little off'

The suspect in a mass shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, was a longtime employee described by a former co-worker as paranoid but not violent. In a statement Wednesday, Walmart identified the suspect as Andre Bing, an overnight team leader who had been with the company since 2010. Chesapeake police said Bing was 31 years old and a Chesapeake resident.
Chesapeake police confirm Walmart employee killed 6 people, wounded four

Police have confirmed that an employee at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart shot and killed six people and left four people in the hospital before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot. Chesapeake police chief Mark Solesky said a lot of information is not known at this time and that it will take days to process the scene. Nov. 23, 2022.
