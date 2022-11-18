ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gays Have Been Banned From Christmas (Movies)

By Kevin Fallon
 6 days ago
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast's Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon.

Rumor has it that actress Candace Cameron Bure banned the song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from her home. “Make the yuletide gay?” Not if she has anything to do with it, Judy Garland!

The actress, who spun her time as DJ Tanner on Full House into becoming a perennial cultural nuisance, is under fire this week for comments she made about her vision for the Great American Family TV network, where she is the Chief Creative Officer. This holiday season, that vision is for the gays to get the hell away.

Sorry, snowflakes. It’s time to put the “Christ” back in “Christmas,” and that means you will not be seeing a chiseled jawline in a ribbed maroon sweater sipping cocoa while making eyes at a hometown barista named Chad, who was right there all along.

In a recent interview , she pledged that Great American Family would not feature same-sex couples, bucking a popular trend on Lifetime, Netflix, and even Hallmark. (Gays, forever a trend! How fun!) Twitter, or at least the segment of it that Elon Musk hasn’t yet burned to the ground, went apeshit. Rightfully so! Now she’s saying that response isn’t very of Christian of us.

This whole thing is ludicrous and entirely expected, and yet it pissed me off anyway. So let’s vent about it.

It all started when you all made those horrendous Hallmark Christmas movies an ironic cultural phenomenon. Cheesy holiday films have become a behemoth industry force and, now, a moral lightning rod. So it’s all your fault.

Bure’s career resurgence as a conservative voice on The View coincided with her reign over Hallmark’s yearly holiday movie schedule. As those movies gained in popularity, her celebrity also rose—an homage to the Jesus she loves so much.

In 2021, the Great American Family channel was launched, then called GAC Family. It was founded by Bill Abbott, a former executive at the Hallmark parent company; he was in charge when, under pressure from conservative groups, the network pulled ads from Zola that featured a same-sex couple back in 2019. The network was founded with a moral imperative: Hallmark simply had gotten too woke and edgy and lost its wholesomeness (yes, you read that correctly). Now, there is an explicit focus on Christianity. (In fairness, that is a departure from a genre that, while aggressively traditional, shied away from themes of faith.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0xj3_0jEzYtr400
Netflix

As my sources tell me, Bure had recently defeated Melissa Joan-Hart in a bloody cage match to determine who is the real queen of bad holiday movies. So Abbott recruited Bure, a Hallmark cash-cow and veritable celebrity missionary, and she now produces religious movies under the banner of “Candace Cameron Bure Presents.” The Wall Street Journal interview that ignited the current firestorm has a chef’s kiss of introduction, encapsulating what kind of film this is:

“Candace Cameron Bure is on a fake-snow-covered set shooting a church scene for her new holiday movie, A Christmas…Present , when it comes time for her character to feel the sudden presence of God. A tech guy stands on a ladder, waggling two plates of glass in front of a light to create a shimmering effect on her upturned face. The crew uses black electrical tape to outline the church’s stained-glass cross so it will pop on-screen. Mrs. Bure works herself into tears for each take, asking the crew to play an emotional Christmas song again and again so she stays in the mood…Mrs. Bure isn’t just selling a made-for-TV moment, but a Christian epiphany for the masses.”

Look, if you want your holiday spirit with a dose of the Holy Spirit, who am I to judge? But it’s Bure’s answer to the question of if the channel would feature same-sex couples that rankles: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.” Everyone, even washed-up child stars exploiting God to make money on a cable channel, is entitled to their opinion. Even, I suppose, if that opinion normalizes faith-based bigotry.

Jojo Siwa was pissed . Stephanie Tanner said, “How rude.” I muttered a barely audible, “This bitch…” and continued to silently scroll through Twitter—my personal equivalent of an explosive fury.

Bure responded to the outrage with an exhausting essay blaming the media and the “toxic climate” for attempting to divide the country further. She expressed her disgust at the gall of everyone making this an issue, “even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas.” To her credit, she did display her bonafides as an outspoken Christian: She made this all about her own victimization and suffering. After some platitudes expressing love to the very communities she is ostracizing, she wrote, “We need Christmas more than ever.”

You know what? You’re darn tootin’ we do! And you know who loves Christmas? The gays! Themed outfits, non-stop dinner parties, and decorating? Shopping ?! Christmas means different things to different people, and for some, it means watching two generically handsome actors dodge their overbearing mothers, fall in love while building a snowman, and then have exactly one (1) kiss on the lips at the end of the film underneath the mistletoe.

Again, none of this is particularly surprising. Great American Family was undoubtedly created to monetize a conservative political agenda, as always, under the guise of “faith.” Bure’s tenure on The View ended after she defended businesses’ right to turn away same-sex couples. (And, whoo-ee, wait until you Google some of the things her brother, Kirk Cameron, has said .)

I think maybe that’s why this is news: the obviousness of it. We like when people reveal that they really are who we thought they were—and then become confused when people react in kind. It’s so gratifying. It doesn’t happen enough.

The Full House lady wants to abolish the gays for Christmas? Sure! Of course! Now we get to make snide jokes about her on the internet, a holiday miracle if there ever was one.

Debbie Thompson
5d ago

She made a statement that she was leaving hallmark for a more Christian programming sector. The rest will do exactly what they have been doing. It is not like all references to LBGTQA+ is going away. Take a chill pill your programming will continue just without her involved

Related
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
E! News

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Weighs in After Her “Traditional Marriage” Comment

Watch: JoJo Siwa & Hilarie Burton BLAST Candace Cameron Bure's LGBTQ+ Diss. Natasha Bure is sticking by her mother's side. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace Cameron Bure stood behind the Full House star after Candace said the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," during an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Nov. 14.
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Says Mariska Hargitay Can Never Stop Laughing On Set

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is a series that explores dark themes, but another significant aspect of the show is the camaraderie between the officers working at the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. Although characters have come and gone over the years, the cast has retained that sense of unity. Change is again on the horizon, as Kelli Giddish will soon be exiting the series after playing Detective Amanda Rollins since 2011 (via Variety). Now that we finally know which episode of "Law & Order: SVU" will be her last, fans are gearing up for the character's departure.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Boston

A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them

All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
Page Six

Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’

Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
NEW YORK STATE
