ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 11

Beckie Veneullen
6d ago

overreaction? Seriously? who is this guy, a celebrity? They would've thrown any of us in jail for less than that!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Police investigate shooting that injured a driver in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Rogers over the weekend. According to the Rogers Police Department, just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, a vehicle stopped in the roadway to let a passenger out near an apartment building at 601 W. Easy Street. The...
ROGERS, AR
myarklamiss.com

14-year-old Arkansas teen found safe, State Police say

BARLING, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — UPDATE: Arkansas State Police have confirmed that the missing 14-year-old girl has been located safely. ASP officials have not released any additional information on the teen’s condition at this time. Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert and are looking for help finding...
BARLING, AR
5NEWS

Amber Alert issued for missing Sebastian County teen

BARLING, Ark. — An Arkansas Amber Alert has been requested for 14-year-old Maddison Baker. According to the Sebastian County Sheriff's office, Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was last seen wearing a gray Northside Grizzly pullover, and gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms with...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson. After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943,...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Stolen ambulance in Springdale leads police on chase

ARKANSAS, USA — Springdale Police Captain Jeff Taylor states that police were dispatched to Northwest Medical Center after receiving a call at 7:41 p.m. about a stolen ambulance. According to Captain Taylor, police gave chase to the ambulance around Robinson and Old Missouri and the suspect drove back to...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy