Read full article on original website
Beckie Veneullen
6d ago
overreaction? Seriously? who is this guy, a celebrity? They would've thrown any of us in jail for less than that!!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Related
Police investigate shooting that injured a driver in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Rogers over the weekend. According to the Rogers Police Department, just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, a vehicle stopped in the roadway to let a passenger out near an apartment building at 601 W. Easy Street. The...
myarklamiss.com
14-year-old Arkansas teen found safe, State Police say
BARLING, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — UPDATE: Arkansas State Police have confirmed that the missing 14-year-old girl has been located safely. ASP officials have not released any additional information on the teen’s condition at this time. Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert and are looking for help finding...
Authorities release details in case of missing Arkansas teen after AMBER Alert canceled
Arkansas State Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 14-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert search has been found.
KATV
Authorities search for teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas state and local law enforcement are searching for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen more than three weeks ago in Washington County. According to state police, Braiden Layne Taylor has been missing since around 1 a.m. on Oct. 30. His last known location...
Rogers police investigating shooting at apartment complex
The Rogers Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on 601 W. Easy Street.
UA police searching for the person who stole an Ole Miss football helmet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) is searching for a suspect seen stealing an Ole Miss football player's helmet during Saturday night's game. In a video posted to TikTok by a Razorback fan, the person is seen grabbing the helmet and then running into the...
Officials: Missing Barling teen found by a neighbor, returned safely to family
BARLING, Ark. — An Arkansas AMBER Alert was issued for 14-year-old Maddison Baker out of Barling Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is now reporting that the alert has been canceled and she has been found safe. In a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Cpt....
Community steps up when 14-year-old goes missing
The Barling community came out to search after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing Monday night.
Tahlequah Police arrest 18-year-old for rape of a 12-year-old in a public park bathroom
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Timythy Summers was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female in a Norris Park bathroom in Tahlequah, according to the Tahlequah Police Department. Summers is currently booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a 100K bond. The mother of the 12-year-old couldn’t...
Amber Alert issued for missing Sebastian County teen
BARLING, Ark. — An Arkansas Amber Alert has been requested for 14-year-old Maddison Baker. According to the Sebastian County Sheriff's office, Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was last seen wearing a gray Northside Grizzly pullover, and gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms with...
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
Prosecution declares Arkansas deputy justified in shooting that killed Decatur man
DECATUR, Arkansas — After an investigation by Arkansas State Police (ASP), a shooting that took the life of a Decatur man has been declared "justified." Benton County Sheriff's Deputy Vector Xiong was justified in the shooting that killed 71-year-old Nelson Amos on Oct. 15. Under Arkansas law, deadly force...
Police: Fatal crash in McDonald County claims one life
One man is dead following a November 20th crash near Route E just 7 miles northeast of Bella Vista, Arkansas in McDonald County.
Judge denies Fort Smith cultivator's requests for rehearing in license Case
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith medical marijuana cultivator Storm Nolan is pushing back against a judge’s order that the state revoke his cannabis license, arguing in a motion filed in advance of a Nov. 28 state hearing on the matter that his company, River Valley Relief Cultivation, should get a new trial.
Fort Smith police arrest four teens in connection with shooting near Northside High School
Fort Smith police announced that they have detained two individuals in connection with a call of shots fired near Northside High School on November 16.
Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson. After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943,...
KHBS
Benton County prosecutor finds deadly shooting of 71-year-old man was justified
DECATUR, Ark. — A prosecutor said a deputy in his county was justified when he shot and killed a 71-year-old man on a tractor. Detective Vector Xiong responded to a call about gunfire coming from a property in Decatur last month, according to Arkansas State Police. Xiong encountered Nelson...
Stolen ambulance in Springdale leads police on chase
ARKANSAS, USA — Springdale Police Captain Jeff Taylor states that police were dispatched to Northwest Medical Center after receiving a call at 7:41 p.m. about a stolen ambulance. According to Captain Taylor, police gave chase to the ambulance around Robinson and Old Missouri and the suspect drove back to...
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief Communications for the […]
Fort Smith accident causes traffic delays for next hour, police say
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident at South 79th and Rogers Avenue. Injuries are reported but the extent is unknown at this time, according to a news release.
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 11