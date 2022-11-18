Cannabis Industry Still Has Ways to Go as MJBizCon Gets Underway
"The growing pains aren’t over yet for cannabis as the industry looks ahead to possible reform on the federal and state levels, according to MJBiz CEO Chris Walsh's predictionas cannabis trade show MJBizCon kicked off in Las Vegas. “We've got growing pains, but we've got a lot of excitement and optimism out there, too,” Walsh told Cheddar News. “Some people are caught in the mindset that this is a really, really difficult time for the industry to change for good, [that] it is fundamentally broken now. And I don't agree with any of that. It's a tough period, like any industry goes through,” he added. The cannabis industry has weathered a very difficult year. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies benefited from essential status amid lockdowns and the government stimulus checks that were used to purchase products. The need for e-commerce and contactless payments further fueled innovation in the industry. But as the economy has soured, cannabis companies are feeling the pinch. Wholesale prices have tumbled, especially in more mature markets with lots of competition and a glut of supply. And sales have stagnated, too, as consumers feel the pain of inflation. “You've got mature states like Colorado and Oregon and Washington and even California that are actually stagnating. Sales are actually down in some markets that have only seen growth,” Walsh said. Plus, investors and the industry were hoping for reform that has not yet materialized. President Joe Biden was never a legalization advocate, but he ran for presidency with promises of equity and decriminalization. That, and a Democrat-controlled Congress stoked optimism for reform — even decriminalization or legalization. Biden took steps in September to review federal policy and pardon federal cannabis possession charges but broader reform remains elusive. Cannabis stocks have dragged in both the U.S. and Canada, where many publicly-traded operators aspire to step across the border and enter the much larger U.S. market. MSOS, an ETF that tracks U.S.-based cannabis stocks, has lost more than 50 percent, and MJ ETF, which contains Canadian cannabis and ancillary companies has dropped almost 50 percent year-to-date. “And then you really have the lack of capital right now, given the macro economic conditions, investors are already skittish right now, times that by 10 with cannabis, which is riskier, so there's not as much money flowing to the companies that need it,” Walsh said. Some companies have given up on waiting for reform. Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth announced a complicated plan to acquire U.S. assets through a new subsidiary, called Canopy USA. The company warned the move carries “material” risk, possibly including delisting from the Nasdaq. Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin also said the Massachusetts-based cannabis company is in talks with Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange about uplisting on the back of possible reform . Curaleaf currently trades over-the-counter in the U.S. Change may be coming, and soon, Walsh said. “I feel optimistic that we'll see [SAFE] Banking pass, potentially in early January … during the lame duck session, and that will change the playing field for the industry and really brings us into the next phase of growth, and also is going to be the catalyst that the cannabis industry is looking for and needs,” he said. The Secure and Fair Enforcement [SAFE] Banking Act would grant legitimate cannabis businesses access to traditional banking services like loans, financing and credit card processing — business essentials that they are often denied due to the federally illegal status of cannabis. SAFE Banking does not currently include provisions that would permit companies to list on major exchanges. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate was “very close” to introducing and passing a version of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act. Walsh’s comments come as the largest and oldest trade show in cannabis commenced. MJBizCon descended on Las Vegas for its 11th year, boasting 1,400 exhibitors and 180 speakers across 280,000 sq. ft. In the Las Vegas Convention Center. In past years the conference has attracted upwards of 30,000 people, but Walsh said election years typically draw even more attendees — especially when new states legalize as Maryland and Missouri did during the 2022 midterms. "Especially when we hold our event right after [an election], you have new markets, usually new states that have legalized, and that hype and interest in the industry grow significantly. So we usually get an even bigger crush of people,” he said. "
