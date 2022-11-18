ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cannabis Industry Still Has Ways to Go as MJBizCon Gets Underway

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7oH6_0jEzYSDZ00

"

The growing pains aren’t over yet for cannabis as the industry looks ahead to possible reform on the federal and state levels, according to MJBiz CEO Chris Walsh's predictionas cannabis trade show MJBizCon kicked off in Las Vegas. “We've got growing pains, but we've got a lot of excitement and optimism out there, too,” Walsh told Cheddar News. “Some people are caught in the mindset that this is a really, really difficult time for the industry to change for good, [that] it is fundamentally broken now. And I don't agree with any of that. It's a tough period, like any industry goes through,” he added. The cannabis industry has weathered a very difficult year.
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies benefited from essential status amid lockdowns and the government stimulus checks that were used to purchase products. The need for e-commerce and contactless payments further fueled innovation in the industry. But as the economy has soured, cannabis companies are feeling the pinch. Wholesale prices have tumbled, especially in more mature markets with lots of competition and a glut of supply. And sales have stagnated, too, as consumers feel the pain of inflation. “You've got mature states like Colorado and Oregon and Washington and even California that are actually stagnating. Sales are actually down in some markets that have only seen growth,” Walsh said. Plus, investors and the industry were hoping for reform that has not yet materialized. President Joe Biden was never a legalization advocate, but he ran for presidency with promises of equity and decriminalization. That, and a Democrat-controlled Congress stoked optimism for reform — even decriminalization or legalization. Biden took steps in September to review federal policy and pardon federal cannabis possession charges but broader reform remains elusive. Cannabis stocks have dragged in both the U.S. and Canada, where many publicly-traded operators aspire to step across the border and enter the much larger U.S. market. MSOS, an ETF that tracks U.S.-based cannabis stocks, has lost more than 50 percent, and MJ ETF, which contains Canadian cannabis and ancillary companies has dropped almost 50 percent year-to-date. “And then you really have the lack of capital right now, given the macro economic conditions, investors are already skittish right now, times that by 10 with cannabis, which is riskier, so there's not as much money flowing to the companies that need it,” Walsh said. Some companies have given up on waiting for reform. Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth announced
a complicated plan to acquire U.S. assets through a new subsidiary, called Canopy USA. The company warned the move carries “material” risk, possibly including delisting from the Nasdaq. Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin also said the Massachusetts-based cannabis company is in talks with Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange about uplisting on the back of possible reform . Curaleaf currently trades over-the-counter in the U.S. Change may be coming, and soon, Walsh said. “I feel optimistic that we'll see [SAFE] Banking pass, potentially in early January … during the lame duck session, and that will change the playing field for the industry and really brings us into the next phase of growth, and also is going to be the catalyst that the cannabis industry is looking for and needs,” he said. The Secure and Fair Enforcement [SAFE] Banking Act would grant legitimate cannabis businesses access to traditional banking services like loans, financing and credit card processing — business essentials that they are often denied due to the federally illegal status of cannabis. SAFE Banking does not currently include provisions that would permit companies to list on major exchanges. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate was “very close” to introducing and passing a version of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act. Walsh’s comments come as the largest and oldest trade show in cannabis commenced. MJBizCon descended on Las Vegas for its 11th year, boasting 1,400 exhibitors and 180 speakers across 280,000 sq. ft. In the Las Vegas Convention Center. In past years the conference has attracted upwards of 30,000 people, but Walsh said election years typically draw even more attendees —
especially when new states legalize as Maryland and Missouri did during the 2022 midterms. "Especially when we hold our event right after [an election], you have new markets, usually new states that have legalized, and that hype and interest in the industry grow significantly. So we usually get an even bigger crush of people,” he said. "

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

Adult-Use Cannabis Suppliers Can’t Own Dispensaries in NY, Regulators Say That’s a Good Thing

"When cannabis dispensary doors finally open to adult-use consumers in New York, regulators hope shoppers will find unique mom-and-pop dispensaries with shelves bursting with a wide variety of the best products. And they say they have a plan to make that dream a reality.“You’ll be getting a small business experience. You'll be getting a much, much richer variety of products," said Axel Bernabe, chief of staff and senior policy director at the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. "And I think probably most exciting is you'll have a shop owner that has no financial interest in promoting a particular...
ILLINOIS STATE
Cheddar News

Walmart Manager Opens Fire in Break Room, Killing 6

"By Alex Brandon and Ben FinleyA Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.The gunman, who police believe shot himself, was dead when officers arrived. Police said they were trying to determine the motive for the shooting, and one employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word.“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
msn.com

Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money

The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

How To Use Cannabis For Pain

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy