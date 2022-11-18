My kids and I were abused. I was terrified to leave because I knew the courts, and the general public, think that shared parenting is best. I had an amazing lawyer who presented all the evidence that we were in a terribly dangerous home and I got full custody of my kids without visitation. I raised them with my family and friends and they are wonderful well adjusted humans who "get it". Folks who think that all kids need to have both parents in their lives - pay attention. What these kids need is loving support and protection from this crap. Not all parents should be in their kids' lives, and people die over it.
Poor babies, unbelievable anyone would do such a horrific thing to innocent children. Rip little angels and mother, God will be the judge of that man.
I just don’t have words. For someone to lose their mind so completely to be able to do something like that is incomprehensible. Horrifying for all of the people who loved them
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
