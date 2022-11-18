Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
World Cup live scores, updates: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Luis Suarez all in action
Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United drama and search for a new club affect his performance for Portugal?
Iwan Gwyn: Africa river death an accident, coroner rules
A father-of-three drowned in a river in Ghana after falling from a water bike, an inquest has found. Iwan Gwyn, 49, from Llanaelhaearn, Gwynedd, disappeared on December 30 while with friends and family in Ghana, where he lived at the time. His body was found by fishermen on the Volta...
