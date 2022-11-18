Read full article on original website
WTVC
Who's holding unruly students accountable? Hamilton County parents share their concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents and teachers of students in many Hamilton County schools say they're seeing a concerning rise in unruly behavior in classrooms. Some teachers are asking for a new policy, because they say the code of acceptable behavior isn't holding students accountable. "You don't necessarily want...
WTVC
Can Hamilton County 3rd graders pass a required reading test? UTC students aim to help
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Under a new state law third graders in Tennessee are now required to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. As the state's new literacy retention rate continues to work its way into classrooms, we're asking how tutors aim to help students overcome this new challenge.
Students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
WTVC
'Cold & callous:' Federal lawsuit filed against Hamilton Co. DA Wamp for Budgetel eviction
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A federal lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Budgetel resident against Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. “To me, this seems like a heavy hand of government slapping down the least among us," says attorney Robin Flores. The federal lawsuit is being filed by...
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s been one week since now-former residents of the Budgetel Inn were suddenly evicted from their homes. Tammy Rogers, her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren all have one more week booked to live at a Super 8 in Lookout Valley. After that,...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
WTVC
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mountain View Low Vision Services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cheryl Saucier talks about how Mountain View Low Vision Services was started in 2018 to help those with vision loss continue education and employment through their rehabilitation program. Stay connected with TVFCU.
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
WTVC
Early runoff voting starts Saturday in Ga., but not for any counties in our viewing area
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting is a go for voters in Georgia's Senate runoff race -- but not for any of the northwest Georgia counties in our viewing area. On Monday, a Georgia appeals court denied the state's request to stop in-person early voting this Saturday, letting stand a lower court's ruling that said state law allows early voting that day.
chattanoogacw.com
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
chattanoogacw.com
Apartments in East Brainerd evacuated after firefighters find elevated CO levels Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a whole lot worse. But no one was hurt after a carbon monoxide (CO) scare at apartments in East Brainerd in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A release says a resident at the Meridian at Hamilton Place...
WTVC
The STAR Center donated Switch Adapted Toys to Children's Hospital at Erlanger
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Switch adapted toys provide a motivation for children to learn about cause and effect and develop motor control skills. The switch gives the child an opportunity to control the toy and play independently. The toys also promote the child’s motor development, cognitive development, language and social interaction skills.
Remains found in Monroe County identified as man missing for more than 3 years
The remains of a man missing for more than three years have been identified after a hunter discovered them in late October.
Monroe County escapee found in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An escaped inmate worker from Monroe County is back in custody, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Ricky Lynn Burnette was found in Knox County around 10:15, Saturday morning says MCSO. Burnette escaped on Friday according to MCSO. They said Ricky Lynn Burnette was assigned...
WTVC
After victim's testimony, Rossville man headed to prison for molesting teen girl
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A 41-year-old Rossville man will spend the next several years in prison for molesting a teen girl over the course of several months. Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt says the victim 'bravely' took the witness stand to testify against him at the trial for Edgar Charles Neely.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests November 14-20
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Budgetel Hearing Postponed
On Monday, the hearing before Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson in the Budgetel case was postponed until December 5. The date was agreed upon by attorneys from Budgetel and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s office to allow more time for preparation. Charles Wright, an attorney representing numerous people who...
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
WTVC
Coats for Kids 2022: Help keep a kid warm this winter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As the weather turns cold this winter, many kids will be in need of a coat to keep them warm. And many don't have access to such a basic necessity. That's where the Forgotten Child Fund comes in. They plan to help local families in need,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buckner Makes History at HCSO
Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
