Hamilton County, TN

WDEF

Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s been one week since now-former residents of the Budgetel Inn were suddenly evicted from their homes. Tammy Rogers, her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren all have one more week booked to live at a Super 8 in Lookout Valley. After that,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

The STAR Center donated Switch Adapted Toys to Children's Hospital at Erlanger

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Switch adapted toys provide a motivation for children to learn about cause and effect and develop motor control skills. The switch gives the child an opportunity to control the toy and play independently. The toys also promote the child’s motor development, cognitive development, language and social interaction skills.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Monroe County escapee found in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An escaped inmate worker from Monroe County is back in custody, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Ricky Lynn Burnette was found in Knox County around 10:15, Saturday morning says MCSO. Burnette escaped on Friday according to MCSO. They said Ricky Lynn Burnette was assigned...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests November 14-20

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Budgetel Hearing Postponed

On Monday, the hearing before Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson in the Budgetel case was postponed until December 5. The date was agreed upon by attorneys from Budgetel and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s office to allow more time for preparation. Charles Wright, an attorney representing numerous people who...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Shelby Reporter

CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth

CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
CALERA, AL
WTVC

Coats for Kids 2022: Help keep a kid warm this winter

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As the weather turns cold this winter, many kids will be in need of a coat to keep them warm. And many don't have access to such a basic necessity. That's where the Forgotten Child Fund comes in. They plan to help local families in need,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buckner Makes History at HCSO

Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

