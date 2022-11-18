Man pleads not guilty to threatening church members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill members of a Pentecostal church pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felonies, including a hate crime offense.

Superior Court Judge David Zulfa ordered Miguel Campos, 31, held on $150,000 bail after a prosecutor said Campos made “aggressively sexual” comments to a young woman at Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal and demanded her father bring her to his hotel room.

When rebuffed, Campos made threats and showed up at the church with a kitchen knife while the congregation was present, according to the prosecutor. He refused to leave and was disarmed by members of the congregation, then threatened to kill the pastor and others, the prosecutor said.

Campos is due back in court Dec. 1. He’s charged with a civil rights violation by force or threat of force and making terroristic threats.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.