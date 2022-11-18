ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man pleads not guilty to threatening church members

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5qqW_0jEzXCIy00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill members of a Pentecostal church pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felonies, including a hate crime offense.

Superior Court Judge David Zulfa ordered Miguel Campos, 31, held on $150,000 bail after a prosecutor said Campos made “aggressively sexual” comments to a young woman at Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal and demanded her father bring her to his hotel room.

When rebuffed, Campos made threats and showed up at the church with a kitchen knife while the congregation was present, according to the prosecutor. He refused to leave and was disarmed by members of the congregation, then threatened to kill the pastor and others, the prosecutor said.

Campos is due back in court Dec. 1. He’s charged with a civil rights violation by force or threat of force and making terroristic threats.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

2 arrested after fentanyl, assault rifles seized in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offenses Tuesday after police seized fentanyl pills, cocaine base and seven guns — including two assault rifles — from a southwest Bakersfield home. Police said Jorge Lara, 21, and Edwin Bermudez, 29, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers served a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano. Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022

A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Judge denies motion to dismiss robbery allegation in corrections counselor slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday denied a motion to dismiss an attempted robbery charge and special circumstance allegation filed in the shooting death of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor killed while charging his electric vehicle. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe argued the robbery allegation against Robert Pernell […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in girlfriend’s stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who claimed he acted in self-defense when he stabbed his girlfriend in the neck multiple times during an argument over money was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder, according to court records. Cody Joyave, 24, faces a life term in prison at his Jan. 26 sentencing. He remains held without […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man accused of running over woman in park pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Monday to two felonies filed in connection with running over a woman in Jefferson Park, killing her. Hector Robles, 21, pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in the death of Ann Frances Gaitan, 57. He’s held on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano police investigate church hate crime after vandalism

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help after the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church was vandalized over the weekend. The vandals spray-painted derogatory and racist remarks all over the church and items on the property were damaged. Reverend Bill Hence shares that nothing like this has […]
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Porterville man gets life in prison for child molestation

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man was sentenced to life in prison for child molestation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. According to officials, 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez was sentenced on November 15, 2022, to 40 years-to-life in prison. Gonzalez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

12 arrested in ‘Operation Dark Nodes’ indicted on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury has indicted 12 Central Valley residents arrested earlier this month in the culmination of an 18-month-investigation called “Operation Dark Nodes.” More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 pounds of heroin, 112 pounds of marijuana, 13 guns and $60,000 in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

12 indicted in 18-month gang operation, charged with drug trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — 12 Central Valley residents were indicted on drug and trafficking charges related to this month's earlier multiagency, transnational criminal gang investigation that was completed in 18 months, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The following were indicted on an 11-count indictment by a federal...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano man arrested for illegal gun possession following pursuit: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department said officers arrested a man Saturday for illegal possession of a firearm following a brief pursuit. Officials said officers tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of 20th Avenue and Randolph Street on Nov. 19 at around 7:50 p.m. According to police, the driver did […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

KGET

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy