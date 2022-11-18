Elon Musk is giving something other than drama this weekend to Texas residents. Tesla is offering free super charging for Tesla owners this Thanksgiving weekend. Tesla's charging service can cost about $18 for an 80% charge, which can take you up to roughly 250 miles. The monthly charge costs are around $45/mo to get your Tesla battery to a 100% charge. Of course this depends on where you live, and a few other variables like how much and how far you drive it for example.

