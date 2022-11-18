Read full article on original website
We Want Answers After Just Cooking And More In Harker Heights, Texas Caught Fire
(Harker Heights, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure how the fire started at Just Cooking And More in Harker Heights, but what I can say is that my prayers definitely go out to the owner and every one of his staff members. JUST COOKING AND MORE IS NOT JUST...
Texas On Top: Which Are The Most Famous Brands From The Lone Star State
Here in Texas, we have a lot of satisfaction from knowing some of the brands we know and love are around the world. Let's face it, Texas is basically a nationwide brand at this point isn't it? We've all seen a Dr. Pepper ad around the nation, or some Blue Bell Ice Cream always seems to hit the right spot doesn't it?
Texas Education Agency Recommending Panic Alert System In All Schools
Safety of students in Texas Schools has been talking point for multiple reasons in the past few months. We've previously discussed the possibility of metal detectors being placed in schools. Now another proposition put forth by the Texas Education Agency aims to help protect children in the state. The plan...
Gas Isn’t Free in Texas, But Tesla Charges Are This Thanksgiving
Elon Musk is giving something other than drama this weekend to Texas residents. Tesla is offering free super charging for Tesla owners this Thanksgiving weekend. Tesla's charging service can cost about $18 for an 80% charge, which can take you up to roughly 250 miles. The monthly charge costs are around $45/mo to get your Tesla battery to a 100% charge. Of course this depends on where you live, and a few other variables like how much and how far you drive it for example.
Pandemic Food Benefits Now Available To Nearly 3.5 Million Texans
Even though it is hard to believe, COVID-19 relief efforts are still ongoing in the state of Texas. It also seems like it's been longer than it has, but many are still recovering from effects of the disease on their livelihood. Thankfully, multiple benefits are available, and this one helps families in Texas.
Not The Tires! Killeen, Texas Law Enforcement Looking For Slashing Culprits
We all at points in our lives deal with car troubles. It always seems to happen at the most inconvenient times too doesn't it? Whether it be battery troubles or a headlight/taillight being out, it just stinks. But what about one of the important parts of the car that makes...
Are the Holidays Truly More Festive in Texas? One List Says So
As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
Pool’s Closed: Company In Belton, Texas Claimed To Leave Owners High And Dry
When people add onto their homes, there are many things that are considered. Some want to add a fence, some want to add a playground for the little ones. But one thing some consider adding? A pool. Let's face the facts, having a pool in the backyard during the summer...
Check The Meats! H-E-B Issues Recall In Texas Over Contamination
We all love H-E-B in Texas. After all, it was founded here in the Lone Star State. With so many products bought and shipped out day by day, it'll be a hard day to imagine Texas without the iconic red sign. Unfortunately, sometimes products has recalls for various reasons. H-E-B...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
Your Favorite Cookie Shop Is Now Open In Temple, Texas
Who wants to get cookie wasted? Crumbl Cookies is now open in Temple, Texas. They are hosting their grand opening today from 8am - 12am. It's going to be an all day and night party. Who’s meeting me there? Seriously. I drove by earlier, and realized I haven't even tried the cult favorite cookie shop. Whenever I pass by the Harker Heights location, there is always a line.
You Can Eat That? 6 Edible Wild Plants Growing in Texas
The laws in Texas might change very soon when it comes to a certain edible plant, and I do mean marijuana. But right now there are six wild edible plants in Texas that are growing free, and you can eat them and enjoy them without thinking you’re going to die. Isn’t that fun?
Terrible: Shop in Killeen, Texas Broken Into On Veteran’s Day
Local business in Central Texas will always be important. Not only is it a part of what makes Texas the state we all know and love, but it's pretty neat to see residents who start something new in our area. Unfortunately, there will always be others who want to take...
Bah Humbug: Grinches Deface Christmas Tree in Lacy Lakeview, Texas
For some, the celebration of the Christmas season has already begun. While waiting for Thanksgiving to pass is rule for some, others can't to spend the cheer of the season. But one thing is true, Christmas is indeed quickly approaching. Let's be honest though, sometimes hearing one of our favorite...
Warming Shelters Open in Temple, Texas Through Friday, November 18
As freezing temperatures have moved into the Temple, Texas area, two warming shelters have opened their doors to those in need. The City of Temple reports that two shelters will operate through Friday, November 18 at the following locations:. Salvation Army - 419 W. Ave. G. Salvation Army will open...
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
Veterans Offered Pet Adoptions For Free By Temple, Texas Animal Shelter
When it comes to finding a pet, many things are considered. Can you afford the pet in question, is it a right fit for the family, and most importantly, will the person in question be able to provide care for the animal. Most all of us know that taking care...
Mak Mamas Coney Cafe Is Giving Back To Killeen, Texas With a Family Fun Event
I definitely think it’s safe to say that Killeen, Texas has adopted Mak Mama Coney Island café and her delicious Detroit ways. What I love about this woman is that she’s bringing delicious Midwestern cuisine to the city. She’s also making sure that she takes part and keeps the community well taken care of.
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
