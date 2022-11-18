ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Texas On Top: Which Are The Most Famous Brands From The Lone Star State

Here in Texas, we have a lot of satisfaction from knowing some of the brands we know and love are around the world. Let's face it, Texas is basically a nationwide brand at this point isn't it? We've all seen a Dr. Pepper ad around the nation, or some Blue Bell Ice Cream always seems to hit the right spot doesn't it?
TEXAS STATE
Texas Education Agency Recommending Panic Alert System In All Schools

Safety of students in Texas Schools has been talking point for multiple reasons in the past few months. We've previously discussed the possibility of metal detectors being placed in schools. Now another proposition put forth by the Texas Education Agency aims to help protect children in the state. The plan...
Gas Isn’t Free in Texas, But Tesla Charges Are This Thanksgiving

Elon Musk is giving something other than drama this weekend to Texas residents. Tesla is offering free super charging for Tesla owners this Thanksgiving weekend. Tesla's charging service can cost about $18 for an 80% charge, which can take you up to roughly 250 miles. The monthly charge costs are around $45/mo to get your Tesla battery to a 100% charge. Of course this depends on where you live, and a few other variables like how much and how far you drive it for example.
TEXAS STATE
Pandemic Food Benefits Now Available To Nearly 3.5 Million Texans

Even though it is hard to believe, COVID-19 relief efforts are still ongoing in the state of Texas. It also seems like it's been longer than it has, but many are still recovering from effects of the disease on their livelihood. Thankfully, multiple benefits are available, and this one helps families in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Are the Holidays Truly More Festive in Texas? One List Says So

As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
TEXAS STATE
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom

Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
KILLEEN, TX
Your Favorite Cookie Shop Is Now Open In Temple, Texas

Who wants to get cookie wasted? Crumbl Cookies is now open in Temple, Texas. They are hosting their grand opening today from 8am - 12am. It's going to be an all day and night party. Who’s meeting me there? Seriously. I drove by earlier, and realized I haven't even tried the cult favorite cookie shop. Whenever I pass by the Harker Heights location, there is always a line.
TEMPLE, TX
You Can Eat That? 6 Edible Wild Plants Growing in Texas

The laws in Texas might change very soon when it comes to a certain edible plant, and I do mean marijuana. But right now there are six wild edible plants in Texas that are growing free, and you can eat them and enjoy them without thinking you’re going to die. Isn’t that fun?
TEXAS STATE
Warming Shelters Open in Temple, Texas Through Friday, November 18

As freezing temperatures have moved into the Temple, Texas area, two warming shelters have opened their doors to those in need. The City of Temple reports that two shelters will operate through Friday, November 18 at the following locations:. Salvation Army - 419 W. Ave. G. Salvation Army will open...
TEMPLE, TX
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport

Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
TEXAS STATE
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall

Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
KILLEEN, TX
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas.

