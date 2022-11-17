‘The same enemy’ | Penn State Ukrainian Society, Iranian Student Association brings awareness to 'human rights'

Middleburg, Pa. — Charges were filed this week against a man who allegedly sent a Snyder County woman a threatening text message with a picture of his firearm. Roger Ladaln Rearick Jr., 53, of Greenwood, S.C., allegedly started sending threatening text messages to the accuser in February 2021. One of those threatening messages included a picture of a gun, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The accuser contacted police on Oct. 15 and showed them the text messages. Rearick was charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, harassment, and summary harassment. He awaits a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz. Docket Sheet

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO