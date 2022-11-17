ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

‘The same enemy’ | Penn State Ukrainian Society, Iranian Student Association brings awareness to 'human rights'

By Hailey Nurry
Digital Collegian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
WTAJ

Bellefonte/State College KOA wins Campground of the Year award

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte/State College KOA Holiday Campground was awarded the 2023 Campground of the Year by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) Inc. The campground, which is owned and operated by Barba Saulsbury and Rick Dillon, was awarded on Wednesday, Nov. 16 during the KOA’s international convention in Orlando, Flordia. The campground, which […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly threatens woman, texts picture of a gun

Middleburg, Pa. — Charges were filed this week against a man who allegedly sent a Snyder County woman a threatening text message with a picture of his firearm. Roger Ladaln Rearick Jr., 53, of Greenwood, S.C., allegedly started sending threatening text messages to the accuser in February 2021. One of those threatening messages included a picture of a gun, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The accuser contacted police on Oct. 15 and showed them the text messages. Rearick was charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, harassment, and summary harassment. He awaits a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz. Docket Sheet
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization

SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
SUNBURY, PA
WTAJ

Police remove over $25k worth of drugs in Johnstown during search warrants

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this week to help keep the community of Johnstown safe by confiscating a significant amount of drugs from two men. On Nov. 16, members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Cambria County SERT, agents from […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly cashes more than $2,800 of fraudulent checks

Muncy, Pa. — After depositing two fraudulent checks totaling more than $2,800, a Cogan Station woman said to the bank, "don't you have insurance for situations like this?" according to the arrest affidavit. Chief James Dorman of Muncy Borough Police says Debra E. Frey, 65, used her cell phone to deposit two forged checks from Geico insurance on May 26, 2021 into her Muncy Bank & Trust account. The checks totaled $987.64 and $1,873.28. ...
MUNCY, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Moves Into Top 10 on Coaches Poll, Unchanged on AP

Penn State stayed at No. 11 in the latest AP Poll but moved into the top ten in the coaches poll. Despite destroying Rutgers, 55-10, in Piscataway Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team found themselves in a familiar position on the AP charts. The coaches were a little more impressed, as the Nittany Lions moved from No. 13 to No. 10.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County

The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shooting suspect taken into custody

Renovo, Pa. — A 42-year-old Renovo man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an afternoon shooting occurred in the borough. Shaun Jason Wadsworth fired a single shot at the victim following an argument near the 100 block of 5th Street, according to the Clinton County District Attorney. Police described the weapon as an AR-style rifle. A neighbor who heard the victim yelling for help from a...
RENOVO, PA
therecord-online.com

Police investigation into missing LH youth incident

LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of 7 p.m. Friday a missing Lock Haven youth had been located and reported safe. On Saturday, in response to a Record request for any additional information as to the circumstances of the 17-year-old male’s disappearance and location, police said, “Due to that case still being an open investigation the Lock Haven City P.D. isn’t releasing any details at this time.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA

