‘The same enemy’ | Penn State Ukrainian Society, Iranian Student Association brings awareness to 'human rights'

Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Corman: 24 years in Pennsylvania Senate a ‘great ride’ full of proud moments
“Thank you all for traveling this road with me.”
Digital Collegian
'Goats2Go' van brings 'contagious' smiles to Penn State, State College community
The Nittany Meadow Farm introduced its new “Goats2Go” van Friday at noon with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event and free goat snuggles with Panera Bread hot chocolate at the Martin Luther King Plaza in downtown State College. The ribbon-cutting was attended by around 30 participants with many excited children...
Bellefonte/State College KOA wins Campground of the Year award
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte/State College KOA Holiday Campground was awarded the 2023 Campground of the Year by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) Inc. The campground, which is owned and operated by Barba Saulsbury and Rick Dillon, was awarded on Wednesday, Nov. 16 during the KOA’s international convention in Orlando, Flordia. The campground, which […]
Jury to decide whether Pa. teacher acted inappropriately or allegations were made up
WILLIAMSPORT – Was a Williamsport Area High School geometry teacher the target of revenge and lies or did he act inappropriately in his dealings with two female students. That would appear to be the decision a Lycoming County jury will have to make on charges against Christopher P. Yoder, 43, of Williamsport.
Man allegedly threatens woman, texts picture of a gun
Middleburg, Pa. — Charges were filed this week against a man who allegedly sent a Snyder County woman a threatening text message with a picture of his firearm. Roger Ladaln Rearick Jr., 53, of Greenwood, S.C., allegedly started sending threatening text messages to the accuser in February 2021. One of those threatening messages included a picture of a gun, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The accuser contacted police on Oct. 15 and showed them the text messages. Rearick was charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, harassment, and summary harassment. He awaits a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz. Docket Sheet
WJAC TV
Lawmakers react to investigation revealing reason for rise of Philly natives in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia's housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. Since local...
wkok.com
$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization
SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
Here’s what we know about undated mail-in ballots & legal challenges in Centre County
The only known legal challenge unfolding inside the Centre County Courthouse involves a single ballot.
Pa. hospital stops performing emergency surgery, cites lack of need
JERSEY SHORE – One of two Geisinger hospitals in Lycoming County has stopped performing emergency surgery due to the lack of need. The monthly number of people requiring such surgery at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital typically ranged from zero to four, said Deborah Sawyer, a spokesperson for the health system based in the Danville area.
'This is the biggest leak so far that we've had in Pennsylvania'
A storage gas well in Cambria County continues to leak after it was first detected on November 6. David Hess, former DEP Secretary, told The Rick Dayton Show the leak is the largest in PA history.
A Centre County farm is bringing baby goats to local events and we’re not kid-ding around
With help from a Happy Valley Adventure Bureau grant, the farm has come up with a new way to bring the joy of baby goats to events across the county.
Scenes from ‘world’s largest Christmas tree auction’ in central Pa.
Every November before Thanksgiving, buyers from Maine to Florida trek to Buffalo Valley Produce Auction in Mifflinburg for the world’s largest Christmas tree auction. Over two days they come to purchase 60,000 live trees grown in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New York and Nova Scotia and other holiday greenery including pine ropes and wreaths.
Police remove over $25k worth of drugs in Johnstown during search warrants
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this week to help keep the community of Johnstown safe by confiscating a significant amount of drugs from two men. On Nov. 16, members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Cambria County SERT, agents from […]
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Penn State football deserves it but won’t make a New Year’s Six bowl
As the 2022 regular season winds down, Penn State’s postseason fate is becoming clear. Assuming the Nittany Lions win their last homestand against Michigan State on Saturday en route to a 10-2 record, it’s still not looking as if they’ll qualify for a New Year’s Six bowl game, even if they’ve looked like a top-10 team since Week 6.
Woman allegedly cashes more than $2,800 of fraudulent checks
Muncy, Pa. — After depositing two fraudulent checks totaling more than $2,800, a Cogan Station woman said to the bank, "don't you have insurance for situations like this?" according to the arrest affidavit. Chief James Dorman of Muncy Borough Police says Debra E. Frey, 65, used her cell phone to deposit two forged checks from Geico insurance on May 26, 2021 into her Muncy Bank & Trust account. The checks totaled $987.64 and $1,873.28. ...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Moves Into Top 10 on Coaches Poll, Unchanged on AP
Penn State stayed at No. 11 in the latest AP Poll but moved into the top ten in the coaches poll. Despite destroying Rutgers, 55-10, in Piscataway Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team found themselves in a familiar position on the AP charts. The coaches were a little more impressed, as the Nittany Lions moved from No. 13 to No. 10.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County
The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
Shooting suspect taken into custody
Renovo, Pa. — A 42-year-old Renovo man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an afternoon shooting occurred in the borough. Shaun Jason Wadsworth fired a single shot at the victim following an argument near the 100 block of 5th Street, according to the Clinton County District Attorney. Police described the weapon as an AR-style rifle. A neighbor who heard the victim yelling for help from a...
Man allegedly broke into home to eat food, drink Pepsi, and watch TV
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have a man in custody they say broke into a Lycoming County home, ate graham crackers, watched TV, then fell asleep. On November 1 around 7:38 a.m., officials say they responded to the 100 block of Bauder Road in Anthony Township for the report of an intruder […]
therecord-online.com
Police investigation into missing LH youth incident
LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of 7 p.m. Friday a missing Lock Haven youth had been located and reported safe. On Saturday, in response to a Record request for any additional information as to the circumstances of the 17-year-old male’s disappearance and location, police said, “Due to that case still being an open investigation the Lock Haven City P.D. isn’t releasing any details at this time.”
