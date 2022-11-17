ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Experts warn of continuing red tide issues for SWFL fish populations

By Alex Howard
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSsfn_0jEzWikP00

Some shocking new images are coming out of Sanibel as thousands of dead fish are littering the Gulf Side shoreline of the island.

Lee County continues to deal with red tide caused by Hurricane Ian. As piles of dead fish literally bake in the sun, the only beachgoers on the island are vultures.

“We’ve seen snook, redfish, permit, cobia, even fish as large as 120-pound tarpon washing up on the beaches,” said Dan Andrews from Captains for Clean Water.

On Thursday, Andrews’ colleagues from Captains for Clean Water, along with SCCF and FWC, were out measuring Red Tide levels. The sensors normally used to measure it were damaged by the storm.

“The bloom that we have right now is nowhere near as bad as 2018; however, these blooms kind of are pretty unpredictable,” he said.

Andrews is worried more fish kills could follow if water from Lake Okeechobee is released downriver.

“We are really hanging on by a thread here as far as not having harmful releases yet; we’ve heard from the next week or two that they are going to be pretty low releases.”

If that nutrient-rich water makes it to the Gulf, it could be devastating for an already storm-battered coast.

“Depending on the severity of the bloom, it can have serious economic impacts, from Charter fishing all the way through the hospitality industry.”

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay

Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million

8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian

A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
FORT MYERS, FL
Evie M.

Do you believe the center of the earth is in Lee County, Florida?

A map of "The Interior World", from The Goddess of Atvatabar by William Bradshaw (1892).Public domain on Wikipedia. I don’t know about you, but I love a good theory. Learning about the different thoughts and beliefs of people is a truly fascinating experience, especially when they get so far, we’ll say, “out of hand” that they start developing entire cults dedicated to them.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide getting worse in Southwest Florida

Red tide lines Southwest Florida’s coast from south Lee County into Sarasota. And the bloom appears to be growing. Health officials in Charlotte County issued an alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend. The water sample was taken a week ago.
LEE COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Hurricane sent boats all over. How the Florida Keys and Fort Myers are dealing with it

How do you count and clean up all the boats scattered across the Florida Keys and Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian?. The state’s Fish and Wildlife officers have been tasked with documenting all of the derelict and displaced boats across the Gulf Coast and a swath of the Keys. The law enforcement agency has received more than 1,000 calls on its displaced boats hotline and assessed more than 2,100 boats so far, said Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Ashlee Sklute.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Red tide alert issued for Lee County and South Marco Beach in Collier County

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued a health alert for the presence of red tide blooming in both Lee and Collier County. According to FDOH, water samples taken on November 14 found red tide blooming near Boca Grande Pass, Captiva Pass, Red Fish Pass, Buck Key near. Blind...
NOISE Inc.

Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane Ian

'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa First to Reopen on Captiva Island After Hurricane Ian. In 1926, perhaps inspired by the stories of Teddy Roosevelt fishing the back bay of Captiva, sports fishermen began to regularly journey to a narrow stretch of this unique, wonderful Florida tropical island where — in literally just a few minutes — you could cast east into Pine Island Sound, or west into the Gulf of Mexico. Five years later, this place — aptly named ‘Tween Waters Inn — welcomed its first overnight guests. And a history of hospitality that spans two centuries was born.
CAPTIVA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
Mysuncoast.com

Free storm debris drop-off to end after this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the last weekend for Sarasota County residents to self-drop off vegetative debris for free at the two public drop-off sites at Rothenbach Park and the Jackson Road Transfer Station, the county said Friday. The Sarasota County Trees Code is in effect, including regular procedures...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Future of Fort Myers Beach: The man with a plan

Many of you closely follow what’s happening on Fort Myers Beach, especially if you live or work there. Decisions made now and in the near future about how to rebuild will impact everyone with a stake on this island. “I’m sorry for being so emotional,” says Fort Myers Beach...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy