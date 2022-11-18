ALBUQUERQUE – The New Mexico Department of Transportation and its partners are promoting a safe ride home program to combat drunk driving in New Mexico. According to the announcement, since 2018, NMDOT has partnered with Bernalillo County, the city of Albuquerque, Cumulus radio stations and Uber to provide nearly 30,000 safe rides home by supporting the “Take a Ride on Us” program for people living in the Bernalillo County metro area.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO