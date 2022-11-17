Charlotte County residents grow anxious as officials figure out temporary trailer distribution

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — There are more than 100 temporary trailers staged near the Punta Gorda Airport to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian—but there’s no word on when they’ll be distributed.

Charlotte County officials said the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is using the open field off of Piper Road as a staging area. But residents want to know when they’ll receive the help.

Loraine Lynch lives in the Bay Palms Park mobile home community that was hit hard by Ian. She’s been leading the cleanup there. Lynch said a few residents have been forced to leave their unlivable homes, and they could have used one of the temporary trailers if they arrived in time.

“Those mobile homes.. there’s so many people that need them,” said Lynch.

In addition to the FDEM trailers off of Piper Rd., 2,500 trailers from Governor Ron DeSantis’ trailer program are staged at an undisclosed location in the state.