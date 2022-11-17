ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County residents grow anxious as officials figure out temporary trailer distribution

By Claire Lavezzorio
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16cWrM_0jEzWVDq00

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — There are more than 100 temporary trailers staged near the Punta Gorda Airport to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian—but there’s no word on when they’ll be distributed.

Charlotte County officials said the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is using the open field off of Piper Road as a staging area. But residents want to know when they’ll receive the help.

Loraine Lynch lives in the Bay Palms Park mobile home community that was hit hard by Ian. She’s been leading the cleanup there. Lynch said a few residents have been forced to leave their unlivable homes, and they could have used one of the temporary trailers if they arrived in time.

“Those mobile homes.. there’s so many people that need them,” said Lynch.

In addition to the FDEM trailers off of Piper Rd., 2,500 trailers from Governor Ron DeSantis’ trailer program are staged at an undisclosed location in the state.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian

A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Matlacha traffic impacting travel in SWFL

First, people couldn’t get to Matlacha after Hurricane Ian, but since a bridge got fixed, you can’t seem to keep them off. It’s been about a month since linemen got to work fixing power poles on Pine Island Road and making their way down Matlacha. And sometimes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Questions about FEMA trailers remain unanswered for those in need

Seven weeks after Hurricane Ian and people still need places to live. WINK News discovered there are empty trailers in the area, but they’re not ready to be handed out. The state said they’re working on getting the trailers out to people who need them. At the same time, a group of people said they’ve been asking FEMA for help that’s not here.
SAINT JAMES CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday. Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder...
VENICE, FL
Marconews.com

Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted

Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million

8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail

With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
CAPE CORAL, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral to have 90% of storm debris collected by end of month

City of Cape Coral is on track to collect 90% of the debris from the Hurricane by the end of November. The second and third passes are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Since debris collection began Oct. 5, the city’s contractor has removed 30,437 truckloads of hurricane debris from streets, totaling 1,456,594 cubic yards. The debris collected could cover 227 football fields at 3 feet high. Cape Coral removed 33 truckloads of hurricane debris from canals since Nov. 7.
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy