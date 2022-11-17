ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Four East Bay Community Colleges Make Spring Semester Free

All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mass layoffs, gloomy job market making college grads nervous

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- With big tech company layoffs in the Bay Area, there's a lot more competition for available job openings right now.But for college students looking to enter the workforce, it's especially concerning.Hrushikesh Pokala and Venkata Maithri are roommates who attend San Jose State University. Pokala is already looking for jobs. He said last month, he was talking to Amazon and Meta recruiters. With the recent layoffs and a hiring freeze at those companies, all of that's on hold."It's pretty much scary now," said Pokala. "When are they going to resume? When are they going to open up...
Real News Network

New York Times draws sweeping conclusions when reform district attorneys lose, ignores them entirely when they win

When San Francisco voters recalled their reform prosecutor Chesa Boudin in June of this year, The (non-San Francisco-based) New York Times ran several articles about the national implications of Boudin’s removal. “The choices seemed to signal a shift to the center that was likely to reverberate through Democratic politics across the nation,” the publication said in its June 8 report on the vote.
IOWA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Here's a list of guaranteed income programs in S.F.

Mayor London Breed announced a financial support program for the San Francisco transgender community Wednesday. It's called G.I.F.T — Guaranteed Income For Transgender people — and will join a slate of other basic income programs that The City offers. "Our guaranteed income programs allow us to help our residents when they need it most as part of our City’s economic recovery and our commitment to creating a more just city for all," said Breed in a statement. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theburlingameb.org

Why is hate speech a part of Burlingame’s vocabulary?

On the morning of Nov. 17, staff found posters promoting anti-Semitism, white power, Adolf Hitler and the Aryan Freedom Network on campus. The news came less than a month after threatening, hateful graffiti was reported for the second time in a boys’ bathroom. In an effort to report on...
BURLINGAME, CA
Silicon Valley

In photos: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

(Left) Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a family portrait presented during her trial on November 10, 2022. Her father Christian was chief financial officer and third-ranked executive at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President George H.W. Bush. In a letter of support filed in court ahead of Holmes’ sentencing, Christian said Holmes grew up going to church, and loved to collect pebbles, leaves, acorns and bugs from a canal near the family’s home in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court, San Jose)
SAN JOSE, CA
thecalifornianpaper.com

Rising inflation is hitting Cal High students hard as well

As inflation continues to eat away at many Californians’ wallets, it is clear the overall cost of living in the Golden State has caused stress to many. And it’s not just adults feeling the pinch. Many Cal High students are struggling to deal with the higher costs of everything from gas to fast food.
SAN RAMON, CA
Washington Examiner

Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best

San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley and Alameda County votes are completed

The Alameda County registrar’s office completed tallying votes Friday night. Now it will begin the process of auditing the ballots. On Nov. 8, Berkeley voters cast ballots for four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They also decided on three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. They also casted ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
thecalifornianpaper.com

Cal must prepare for earthquakes

While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit

An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
STANDARD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly

Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sheng Thao leads Loren Taylor in latest vote count for Oakland mayor

OAKLAND -- It appears likely Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland.Thao led Loren Taylor by 680 votes in the latest ranked-choice-voting numbers released by the Alameda County elections office Friday night.The registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis, said there aren't many ballots left to count. Dupuis said there are about 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots with signature issues across all of Alameda County which have not been tallied but he did not release a number specific to the city of Oakland.Loren Taylor has not conceded. In a tweet Saturday morning, he wrote, "It is my understanding there are still...
OAKLAND, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Election 2022 | Election results update

Alameda County continues to work through ballots. Latest (last?) results were posted on Friday evening at 7:55 p.m. The county had not updated its unprocessed ballots information as of 8 p.m. Friday so it’s still unclear how many more ballots remain to be counted. The San Francisco Chronicle reported...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy