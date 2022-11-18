ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Free IndyGo rides on Thanksgiving Day

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo riders will get to travel for free on Thanksgiving Day. The free rides will be for IndyGo's fixed routes and the IndyGo Access service, which was formerly known as Open Door. As far as the schedule on Thanksgiving, the buses will run their normal times and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Creative Works delivering 'super' display for Circle of Lights

INDIANAPOLIS — Creative Works, an entertainment industry manufacturer, is celebrating its 25th year by creating a free gift for you to experience at Circle of Lights starting Friday. CW operated out of three facilities in Mooresville before recently consolidating into a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near the Indianapolis International...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thanksgiving storm system

INDIANAPOLIS — Our next storm system arrives for Thanksgiving Day, however, rain will be holding off until later in the day. It will be a dry and cold start for the Drumstick Dash. At the start of the race, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s. Clouds...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Columbus woman killed in crash with train Monday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was killed Monday evening when her car was hit by a train, the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning. The crash near Indianapolis Road and Long Road was reported just after 5 p.m. by Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company. First responders located...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

‘This is what happens when you brake check people’: Fishers road rage shooting triggered by a honk, documents reveal

FISHERS, Ind. — According to court documents, all it took to set Trevor Dahl onto the path of violence was a honk. Dahl, 24, of Noblesville was arrested on Sunday in connection with last week’s road rage shooting in Fishers. Dahl faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. The […]
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton Town Center preparing for Black Friday shoppers

After two holiday shopping seasons of COVID-imposed mitigations, Hamilton Town Center, 13901 Town Center Blvd., Noblesville, anticipates a strong turnout among shoppers eager to reconnect unencumbered with one of their favorite holiday traditions: scouring the mall in search for the best deals on their favorite brands. The popular mall is...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Jail bookings, Nov. 13-17

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis) 2:07 p.m. Timothy Swafford, 46, Terre Haute, failure to appear warrant. Released at 8:55 p.m. Nov. 14, posted bond. (Rice) Nov. 14. 10:17 a.m. Shaun Fifer, 44, Indianapolis, invasion of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business

INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
