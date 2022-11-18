Read full article on original website
Thousands of Hoosiers expected to pass through IND for Thanksgiving travel
INDIANAPOLIS — In the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday travel season, Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. That's according to AAA's latest Thanksgiving travel forecast. Local TSA officials say they are prepared for the influx of passengers in the coming weeks.
Free IndyGo rides on Thanksgiving Day
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo riders will get to travel for free on Thanksgiving Day. The free rides will be for IndyGo's fixed routes and the IndyGo Access service, which was formerly known as Open Door. As far as the schedule on Thanksgiving, the buses will run their normal times and...
WTHR
Creative Works delivering 'super' display for Circle of Lights
INDIANAPOLIS — Creative Works, an entertainment industry manufacturer, is celebrating its 25th year by creating a free gift for you to experience at Circle of Lights starting Friday. CW operated out of three facilities in Mooresville before recently consolidating into a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near the Indianapolis International...
Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warm Wednesday for central Indiana and the holiday forecast
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a warm Wednesday with some sun and highs in the middle 50s. Travel looks great across much of the country on Wednesday. Clouds arrive on Thanksgiving Day, but it will still be warm for late November with highs of 55 to 60 degrees. If...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thanksgiving storm system
INDIANAPOLIS — Our next storm system arrives for Thanksgiving Day, however, rain will be holding off until later in the day. It will be a dry and cold start for the Drumstick Dash. At the start of the race, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s. Clouds...
WANE-TV
Powerball ticket bought in Indiana worth $2 million set to expire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket bought in June at an Indiana gas station is set to expire. The ticket, worth $2 million, was purchased at a McClure Oil store located in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
A decrease in diesel fuel is causing prices to increase
Inventory of diesel fuel is tight here in the United States. While prices remain higher than normal, the price of other goods and services is increasing.
Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market
INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indianapolis company forced to find a new place to send industrial sewage or face shutdown
A waste oil recycling company in Indianapolis will have to send its sewage somewhere else. After months of violations, Citizens Energy Group refuses to treat the company’s industrial waste. Metalworking Lubricants Co. allegedly sent excess chemicals from crude oil and toxic heavy metals to Citizens’ treatment plant —making the...
Columbus woman killed in crash with train Monday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was killed Monday evening when her car was hit by a train, the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning. The crash near Indianapolis Road and Long Road was reported just after 5 p.m. by Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company. First responders located...
‘This is what happens when you brake check people’: Fishers road rage shooting triggered by a honk, documents reveal
FISHERS, Ind. — According to court documents, all it took to set Trevor Dahl onto the path of violence was a honk. Dahl, 24, of Noblesville was arrested on Sunday in connection with last week’s road rage shooting in Fishers. Dahl faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. The […]
readthereporter.com
Hamilton Town Center preparing for Black Friday shoppers
After two holiday shopping seasons of COVID-imposed mitigations, Hamilton Town Center, 13901 Town Center Blvd., Noblesville, anticipates a strong turnout among shoppers eager to reconnect unencumbered with one of their favorite holiday traditions: scouring the mall in search for the best deals on their favorite brands. The popular mall is...
Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Jail bookings, Nov. 13-17
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis) 2:07 p.m. Timothy Swafford, 46, Terre Haute, failure to appear warrant. Released at 8:55 p.m. Nov. 14, posted bond. (Rice) Nov. 14. 10:17 a.m. Shaun Fifer, 44, Indianapolis, invasion of...
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business
INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
Indiana seeing highest December gasoline use tax on record
Indiana is set to see the highest December gasoline use tax on record, but signs indicate there may be some relief at the pump.
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
WTHR
