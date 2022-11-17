The #17 Middlebury women's squash team posted five three-game victories on its way to a 7-2 triumph over 24th-ranked Hamilton in the season-opening match for the Panthers. Trailing 2-0 after the Continentals earned wins at #9 and #6, Lindsey Burnham started the Panther run of seven-straight victories with an 11-1, 11-7, 11-5 win at #2 for her first win in a Panther uniform.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO