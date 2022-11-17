Read full article on original website
middlebury.edu
Men’s Swimming and Diving Edges Connecticut College 152-145
The Middlebury men's swimming and diving team earned a tight 152-145 victory over Connecticut College to open the 2022-23 season. Paul Shen touched the wall at 59.90 to take the top spot in the 100-yard breaststroke. Will Sonne scored a victory in the 200 butterfly, stopping the clock with a...
middlebury.edu
Cece Ziegler Tabbed NESCAC Player of the Week
Middlebury women's ice hockey defender Cece Ziegler has been named the NESCAC Player of the Week. The sophomore played a key role in helping Middlebury open the season with a pair of 4-2 home conference victories over Trinity. HIGHLIGHTS. Ziegler started the year strong, tallying three assists in the year's...
middlebury.edu
#17 Women’s Squash Posts 7-2 Victory Over #24 Hamilton In Season Opener
The #17 Middlebury women's squash team posted five three-game victories on its way to a 7-2 triumph over 24th-ranked Hamilton in the season-opening match for the Panthers. Trailing 2-0 after the Continentals earned wins at #9 and #6, Lindsey Burnham started the Panther run of seven-straight victories with an 11-1, 11-7, 11-5 win at #2 for her first win in a Panther uniform.
middlebury.edu
Panthers Open Season With Dominant 198-82 Victory Over Camels
The Middlebury women's swimming and diving team recorded a resounding 198-82 triumph over Connecticut College to begin its campaign. The victory was head coach Bob Rueppel's 200th career win on the women's side, having eclipsed 100 with the men last season. The Panthers won 15 of 16 events to earn their second-straight win over the Camels.
middlebury.edu
Middlebury Battles Harsh Winter Conditions At NCAA Championships
The opposing teams were not the only obstacles the Middlebury men's cross country team had to overcome on Saturday, as the team battled through harsh winter conditions at the NCAA Championships. COURSE INFORMATION. Location: Forest Akers East Golf Course (Lansing, Mich.) Distance: 8 kilometers (8K) Weather: 21F (feels like 10F)...
middlebury.edu
Panthers Finish As Runner-Up at Pablo Cato Tournament
The Middlebury women's basketball team dropped a 70-56 decision to Marymount, finishing as the Pablo Cato Tournament Runner-Up. The Saints rushed out to an early 7-0 advantage, with Symantha Shackelford hitting a three-pointer at the 7:15 mark. Middlebury battled back and with 6:03 remaining in the opening quarter, the Panthers...
middlebury.edu
#1 Panthers Tally 20th-Straight Win At Home With Weekend Sweep Over Bantams
The top-ranked Middlebury women's ice hockey held off a late surge by Trinity, securing the weekend sweep with a 4-2 triumph. The Panthers recorded their 20th-straight victory in Kenyon Arena, while extending their overall winning streak to 29 consecutive games. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury came out firing on all cylinders, peppering the...
middlebury.edu
#14 Middlebury Claims Rick Martin Hampton Inn Classic With 91-80 Triumph Over Nichols
The Middlebury men's basketball team utilized a decisive run late in the second half to pull away from Nichols 91-80 on the final day of the Rick Martin Hampton Inn Classic. The Panthers won the event recording a perfect 2-0 record in a tournament that featured pre-set pairings in all four games.
