KTVB
University of Idaho murder investigation: 'Every tip will be pursued,' police chief says
MOSCOW, Idaho — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house in Moscow, police have not identified any suspects or persons of interest. Police and community leaders continue to ask the public for tips -- and for patience. "We believe...
KTVB
Police say still no suspect, person of interest in University of Idaho murders
BOISE, Idaho — After the killing of four University of Idaho students, police say they still have no suspect or person of interest. On Nov. 13, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were stabbed in a house on King Road near the university's campus in Moscow. Aaron Snell, Idaho State Police communications director, said they still think it was an isolated and targeted attack.
KTVB
Family, friends remember slain University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin at vigil
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Ethan Chapin, 20, one of the four students killed near the University of Idaho’s campus was remembered Monday afternoon in memorial service in his hometown of Mount Vernon. This afternoon the family of Ethan Chapin isn’t focusing on how he died, rather the life...
KTVB
WSU looking to keep Apple Cup in Pullman in 114th matchup against Washington
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State picked up its third win in a row on Saturday over Arizona 31-20. The team has found its groove as of late and just in time for a game Cougs everywhere circle on their calendars. Yes, It's Apple Cup week!. WSU is looking to...
KTVB
This Day In Sports: Boise State’s season of healing
BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…November 22, 1997, 25 years ago today:. Boise State, which three years earlier had snapped Idaho’s 12-game winning streak in the bitter rivalry, wins in the Kibbie Dome for the first time since 1981 with a 30-23 victory in the first overtime game in the history of the Broncos-Vandals series. Redshirt freshman quarterback Bart Hendricks had his first 300-yard game, throwing for 378, the final five coming on the winning touchdown pass to Eron Hurley in OT.
KTVB
This Day In Sports: The last time the Vandals beat the Broncos
Bronco Stadium’s first crowd of 30,000-plus gathers for the 28th meeting between Boise State and Idaho, and it stays until the end — and beyond. The game see-sawed throughout. The Broncos held a modest 7-6 halftime lead, and it was 14-14 at the end of three quarters before both teams exploded in the fourth. Boise State’s Eron Hurley busted off a 75-yard touchdown run. Then the Vandals scored consecutive TDs on long throws by quarterback John Welsh to take a 28-21 lead. The Broncos knotted it 28-28 on a touchdown pass from Bart Hendricks to Jim Brekke with 6½ minutes left.
