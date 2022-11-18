Bronco Stadium’s first crowd of 30,000-plus gathers for the 28th meeting between Boise State and Idaho, and it stays until the end — and beyond. The game see-sawed throughout. The Broncos held a modest 7-6 halftime lead, and it was 14-14 at the end of three quarters before both teams exploded in the fourth. Boise State’s Eron Hurley busted off a 75-yard touchdown run. Then the Vandals scored consecutive TDs on long throws by quarterback John Welsh to take a 28-21 lead. The Broncos knotted it 28-28 on a touchdown pass from Bart Hendricks to Jim Brekke with 6½ minutes left.

