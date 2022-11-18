ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVB

Police say still no suspect, person of interest in University of Idaho murders

BOISE, Idaho — After the killing of four University of Idaho students, police say they still have no suspect or person of interest. On Nov. 13, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were stabbed in a house on King Road near the university's campus in Moscow. Aaron Snell, Idaho State Police communications director, said they still think it was an isolated and targeted attack.
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

This Day In Sports: Boise State’s season of healing

BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…November 22, 1997, 25 years ago today:. Boise State, which three years earlier had snapped Idaho’s 12-game winning streak in the bitter rivalry, wins in the Kibbie Dome for the first time since 1981 with a 30-23 victory in the first overtime game in the history of the Broncos-Vandals series. Redshirt freshman quarterback Bart Hendricks had his first 300-yard game, throwing for 378, the final five coming on the winning touchdown pass to Eron Hurley in OT.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

This Day In Sports: The last time the Vandals beat the Broncos

Bronco Stadium’s first crowd of 30,000-plus gathers for the 28th meeting between Boise State and Idaho, and it stays until the end — and beyond. The game see-sawed throughout. The Broncos held a modest 7-6 halftime lead, and it was 14-14 at the end of three quarters before both teams exploded in the fourth. Boise State’s Eron Hurley busted off a 75-yard touchdown run. Then the Vandals scored consecutive TDs on long throws by quarterback John Welsh to take a 28-21 lead. The Broncos knotted it 28-28 on a touchdown pass from Bart Hendricks to Jim Brekke with 6½ minutes left.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy