Zeb's owner objects to paid parking plan
CONWAY — An owner of Zeb’s General Store is pushing back against a proposal to add paid parking to North Conway Village, which selectmen will discuss next week. Selectmen are scheduled to meet Nov. 22 to discuss the idea. Selectmen’s agendas are posted Monday. to conwaynh.org.
Enjoy a Cozy Weekend Getaway to the New Hampshire White Mountains in This Caboose
With a 4.95 rating out of 5 and over 600 reviews, three of which I quote below, this unique and cozy Airbnb listing is calling out to those looking for that distinctive stay any time of the year. I've compiled a gallery of photos, because it's a must that we...
laconiadailysun.com
Pemi Choral live on stage for three holiday shows in Gilford, Moultonborough and Plymouth
GILFORD — Once again, the Pemigewasset Choral Society (Pemi Choral) is live onstage for the season with three performances of their holiday selections titled "Sing Out My Soul." The chorus is performing at Gilford Community Church in Gilford on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m, then at a new...
laconiadailysun.com
Holiday benefit concert at The Loft at Hermit Woods Dec. 2
MEREDITH — David Lockwood is at it again. The beloved local singer, songwriter and musician known for strapping a piano to his trailer and blessing his audiences with piano-music-to-go in nontraditional settings such as ferries, parking lots, city streets, and even the McDonald’s drive-through, has teamed up with the Woodward family to produce a holiday CD, "Comfort and Joy: Christmas Hymns and Carols" and to showcase the reinvented favorites at a live benefit concert to support the work of a local nonprofit.
laconiadailysun.com
Four new members join 2022-2023 Lakes Region Conservation Corps
HOLDERNESS — At the start of November, four new members of our AmeriCorps Program joined here at the Squam Lakes Association. They will serve at the SLA until the end of summer next year. During their time here, they will lead Adventure Ecology programs, guided hikes, conduct water quality sampling, trail maintenance, and invasive species removal within the Squam Watershed. Come summer, you'll see them out and about the campsites and on the lake diving for variable milfoil. If you see them around, stop and say hello.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
laconiadailysun.com
Gifting original art for the holidays at Lakes Region Art Gallery
TILTON — To celebrate the Christmas season, and to introduce the idea that giving original art is both a unique and affordable idea, the Lakes Region Art Gallery is having a special art sale. Featuring original (one-of-a kind) paintings and images, each has an iconic theme. None are larger...
laconiadailysun.com
Plymouth’s 2022 Hometown Holiday Celebration is Dec 4-6
PLYMOUTH — This is Plymouth's biggest community event of the year, with a big holiday parade starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This event features bands, floats, marching groups and of course, Santa. The town will be bustling and decorated for Christmas with brightly lit stores, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, a holiday sing-along and plenty of hot chocolate and cookies.
WMTW
Woman, 20, missing in the White Mountains after going for a hike
New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a 20-year-old woman who has not yet returned from her intended hike. Conservation officers said Emily Sotelo pf Westford, Massachusetts was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the intent to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
laconiadailysun.com
Planners to work on hotel moratorium article
CONWAY — With a 7-0 vote at their Nov. 17 work session, the Conway Planning Board took a big first step toward drafting a warrant article for town meeting that would propose a one-year moratorium on building hotels, motels and commercial establishments 50,000 square feet or bigger (not including multi-family housing).
laconiadailysun.com
Grappone Ford technician appointed to national Ford technician review panel
BOW — Grappone Ford's Senior Master Technician Brian Tuttle has been named by Ford Motor Company to this year's National Technician Review Panel. After attending the Ford ASSET Program in 1992, Tuttle joined the Grappone Ford team in 2003. When Amanda Grappone Osmer, fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive Group, told staff that she wanted to see Grappone Ford represented on the panel, Tuttle was ready to apply. His role as technical expert on NH’s Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board had just ended, and he was looking for a new challenge.
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Next Year
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
laconiadailysun.com
Fall into Literacy at the Belmont Public Library
BELMONT — It’s time to bundle up, grab a warm beverage, and begin some literacy fun. The Belmont Library is planning for a very fun autumn, including exciting programs and tons of new opportunities to meet everyone at the library. You can register for a library card today and learn all about all the events the library has to offer through the next few months.
laconiadailysun.com
Candlelight stroll in Gilford Dec. 10
GILFORD — Gilford’s annual Candlelight Stroll is on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. Help support the stroll by purchasing a memorial bag. Donation pricing varies from $3, $5, $10. You can purchase the bags at Gilford Public Library or Gilford Town Hall.
laconiadailysun.com
Book of work by local, young authors, artists to benefit Children’s Auction
LACONIA — JJ and George are both 3-year-olds who lived at Belknap House last summer. They are also artists and writers who each have work focused on animals and nature in a new book of work by young authors and artists. Called “It’s by the Kids: An anthology of...
laconiadailysun.com
For assistance or to assist, call the Salvation Army
LACONIA — It’s that time of year again and the Salvation Army in Laconia is making its list and checking it twice. If your family needs assistance with Christmas this year or are able to sponsor a child and their wishes, please call the Salvation Army today at 603-524-1834.
WMUR.com
Tuscan Village kicks off first annual holiday marketplace
SALEM, N.H. — Shoppers visited Tuscan Village for the first day of their pop-up holiday market. The event showcases 30 vendors selling holiday items during weekends through New Year's Eve. Tuscan Village marketing director Edwin Santana said the vendors sell wares like food, crafts and ornaments. "And then, of...
WMUR.com
Car crashes into Hampstead apartment unit
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead firefighters said a silver SUV crashed into an apartment unit Saturday afternoon. No one was injured as a result of the crash, officials said. Firefighters said three people were in the car, and one person was in the building. Firefighter Justin McCarthy said they believe...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
