PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

An open letter to Governor-elect Shapiro | Opinion

Porra Porra! Cheer Cheer! Governor-Elect Shapiro, you have demonstrated a great commitment to Pennsylvania through your hard-fought campaign and now is the time for all constituents to unify in support of the aligned vision of creating a strong and healthy Commonwealth. I may be just one voice among the Latino population in Pennsylvania, but I speak from experience and understanding of the unique issues facing our community.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Home explosion leaves 3 people critically injured in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 70-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl are in critical condition after a row home explosion Tuesday, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Chief Roman Clark said. Clark said the woman and the girl are receiving treatments at a burn center. The man, who was...
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Law enforcement professional left stunned, helpless by her own opioid addiction

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Teen charged as adult in killing of her sister remains in juvenile facility. Here’s why

The Lancaster County girl accused of killing her older disabled sister in a psychotic episode has been permitted to continue staying at a juvenile facility. Claire Miller, 16, of Manheim Township, will be permitted to stay at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Detention Center for now “for judicial economy and efficiency purposes,” even though she is being tried as an adult.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Va. kidnapping victims saved at Pa. Walmart: police

A mother and child abducted in Virginia were tracked and rescued by police in a Walmart in Pa. Virginian authorities alerted Wilkes-Barre Township police about the mother and child who had been kidnapped. Va. police confirmed the suspect was armed and was taken the mother-child to Pa. Va. investigators told...
VIRGINIA STATE
PennLive.com

Online tutoring company partners with central Pa. school district

An online tutoring company is partnering with a midstate school district. Big Spring School District is partnering with Paper, an online tutoring company to provide free on-demand, chat-based tutoring for 1,600 students in grades five through 12. Students first gained access to Paper at the end of September. The service is paid for by the school district and entirely free for students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

DUI driver who killed woman in head-on crash sentenced to prison

A woman who was high on marijuana and pills when she caused a fatal Route 30 crash last year will serve at least four years in prison, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced 25-year-old Renae S. Emerick on Monday to 4–15 years in prison for causing the June 19, 2021 crash that killed a woman and injured four others, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New welcome center planned for Gettysburg

Main Street Gettysburg is planning to open a new Gettysburg Welcome Center. The building site at 340 Baltimore St. in Gettysburg was donated to the borough for this purpose. “The centrally located project will create greater accessibility and walkability throughout the historic district,” the organization, said in a news release. “Plans include new ADA-compliant facilities, and the center will be a place for information and directions – for tourism, local events, transportation, volunteer opportunities, and more.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank donates historic building

An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
YORK COUNTY, PA
