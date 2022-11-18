Switzerland play Cameroon in Group G of the World Cup in Qatar.Granit Xhaka will hope to carry over his form for Arsenal to Qatar, while the Indomitable Lions will lean on Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting up top.The Swiss came unstuck against Sweden in the last 16 at Russia 2018 and will be confident they can advance to at least that stage, likely competing against Serbia with the tournament’s favourites Brazil tipped to win the group.While Cameroon are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014 when they were knocked out at the group stage and they have not gone further than this since 1990 when they made it to the quarter-finals.Follow all the action with our live blog below Read More Cameroon World Cup squad 2022 guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and moreSwitzerland World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and moreEverything wrong with the Qatar World Cup

17 MINUTES AGO