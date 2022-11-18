ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart gives tour of new fertility clinic

By Justin Trobaugh
 6 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is giving its associates more health benefits.

Walmart is partnering with Kindbody, a national fertility clinic network, to give associates access to a clinic and in vitro fertilization lab.

Walmart and Kindbody gave a tour of the clinic and lab in Rogers which opened earlier this month.

The clinic aims to give associates an affordable option in family-building care.

“Premium healthcare shouldn’t cost a premium price tag,” said Kindbody founder Gina Bartasi. “You have to have like-minded employers, like Walmart, who are innovative and constantly thinking about how to reinvent healthcare to make it more affordable.”

This is Kindbody’s 31st clinic in the U.S. It provides fertility benefits for more than 100 employers, covering more than 2.4 million people.

