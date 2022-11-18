Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox42kptm.com
DCSO: The public's assistance is needed to find missing woman
Douglas County (KPTM) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman, according to a press release. Cari Allen was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. The 43-year-old is described as:. White female. 5'8" 130 lbs. Blonde.
fox42kptm.com
"Just like a movie" civilian that saved two from burning crash honored with medal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — The September 15, 2020, scene was described as "just like a movie" when a semi crashed into a car on I-80 in Lincoln. The crash pinned the car carrying 21-year-old Maddie and nine-year-old Lucas against the barricade. A family passing by pulled over to the...
fox42kptm.com
NSP shares how to prepare for holiday travel inside and outside of the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Millions of people are expected to hit the highways this week to get to their loved ones. While you are out driving remember this is one of the busiest times to get behind the wheel. If you are driving think about the times...
fox42kptm.com
Open Door Mission helps those in the community get what they need for a Thanksgiving meal
(Omaha,Neb.) — Families that need that extra help on Thanksgiving Day had an option to pick between a turkey or a ham at the Open Door Mission Outreach Center . They handed them out Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 1p.m. Folks can get fixings and items from the food...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Game and Parks urging hunters to use caution in the field
LINCOLN, NEB. — When you’re spending hours out in the field looking for game, you should never let your guard down when comes to safety. “Hunters are often hunting in groups and hunting with other people if you see anything unsafe or another hunting partner whether they are with you or just out field hunting if you see them being unsafe, tell them to speak up," said Hunter Nikolai, a hunting education coordinator for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Lincoln.
fox42kptm.com
Espresso yourself for National Espresso Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Espresso Day is celebrated on November 23 every year, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Espresso in Italian means "quick in time." Before the invention of the espresso machine, an espresso order was simply a made-to-order coffee using freshly ground beans. After the invention of the espresso...
fox42kptm.com
College of Saint Mary announces eighth president after nationwide search
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The College of Saint Mary (CSM) announced its eighth president following a nationwide search Tuesday. Dr. Glynis Fitzgerald will take office July 1 when the current president, Maryanne Stevens, RSM, retires after 27 years as president, according to a press release from the school. I...
fox42kptm.com
DCHD hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics in December
Douglas County (KPTM) — Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics during the month of December, according to a press release from DCHD. Appointments are encouraged, but they are not required. To schedule an appointment, call 402-444-3400 or visit douglascountyhealth.com. Friday, December 2:. DCHD,...
fox42kptm.com
National Gratitude Month is more than saying thank you
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Gratitude Month takes place during November, and it is a bit more than just saying thank you, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month teaches people that being grateful for life can lead to some serious life changes, serious in a good way. It can take...
fox42kptm.com
Trash, yard waste, and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving week
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Works Department announced the trash, yard, and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving week in a press release. Wednesday, November 23 will have regular pickup. Thanksgiving Day will not have any pickup. Friday, November 24 will pick up Thursday areas. Saturday, November 25 will...
fox42kptm.com
Get ready to stuff the Thanksgiving bird: It's National Stuffing Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Just in time for Thanksgiving, National Stuffing Day is celebrated on November 21, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Stuffing is the same thing as dressing. It just depends on if you stuff it inside of the bird or if it is prepared alongside of the Thanksgiving meal.
fox42kptm.com
Creighton's comeback falls short, loses to Arizona in Maui Invitational final
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton's men's basketball team came up just short of a tournament championship Wednesday evening as they lost 81-79 to the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational final. Arizona was never truly able to put Creighton away as the Bluejays made a...
fox42kptm.com
Creighton defeats #23 Texas Tech to earn first win at Maui Invitational
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The No. 10 Creighton men's basketball team defeated No. 23 Texas Tech 76-65 in their first matchup of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday morning at the Lahaina Civic Center. Bluejays forward Arthur Kaluma led the team with 18 points, while Aurora, Nebraska...
Comments / 0