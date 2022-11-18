ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A series of fundraisers are underway for Calvin Hill, the Rudder High School football and track coach injured in a fiery crash over the weekend, and Cher McGinty, the passenger in an SUV involved in the crash. We will continue to update this list as any...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Liberty beats College Station Lady Cougars 67-43

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Lady Cougars come up short against Liberty Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym. Jaeden McMillin led College Station with 17 points. The Redhawks’ leading scorer was Keyera Roseby who led all scorers with 19 points.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Registration now open for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley basketball program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley have opened registration for their upcoming basketball program. “The club has a long history of having an amazing basketball program,” said Maria Trevino, Director of Marketing and Resource Development. “We just moved to our new facility in February of last year and hosted basketball for the first time at our new Newman-Adam Bryan campus. We’re excited to do that again this year. We had a great first season at the new Bryan campus. We hosted about 400 players with 38 teams and we were doing three games a night and five games on Saturday for about six weeks.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

City of Navasota to host ‘shop small business’ giveaway

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota and the Navasota EDC are encouraging you to shop local this holiday season. That’s why they are bringing back their Christmas shopping promotion. Starting Nov. 25 until Dec. 3, every $25 customers spend at a local business in Navasota will earn...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery sets up angel tree for senior citizens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some senior citizens will be able to receive gifts for the holiday season thanks to a Bryan restaurant. Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery set up a Christmas tree inside of the restaurant to help the elderly. The restaurant partnered with Home Instead to provide Christmas gifts...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Local business dedicated to making you feel gorgeous

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a business in town that wants to make you feel pampered, renewed and beautiful. SoCo Blow Dry Bar in South College Station offers blowouts, special occasion styles, dry-styling, and more. “One of things we really pride ourselves on is that this is an attainable...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Achane Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist

TYLER, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was selected as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the organization announced Wednesday morning. Achane is one of the most versatile backs in the SEC and the country this season, ranking among the top 20 in rushing, punt return and all-purpose yards. Achane’s 98.6 rushing yards per game are good for third in the SEC, while also ranking 20th nationally. His 10 trips to the end zone this season rank eighth among SEC scorers and he stands as the only player in the country to have scored as a rusher, receiver and returner this year. The Missouri City, Texas, native ranks fifth nationally and leads the SEC, averaging 155.0 all-purpose yards per game. His 3,328 career AP yards currently sit in 16th on A&M’s all-time list. Achane has registered four 100-yard games on the ground this season and a pair of multi-touchdown games, including a career-best three-touchdown performance against Florida.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Update: Missing Brazos County man found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe, according to his family members. The 27-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning at his home. On Wednesday night, he was reported found and safe. No other details were immediately available.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Let your creativity flow at Pinspiration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We clean up the mess when you’re done,” Pinspiration Owner Ginna Schoppe said. Pinspiration is a DIY Craft Studio, located in south College Station, where people of all ages can make a project and have fun. If you’re feeling creative, but don’t know...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

24th Annual Ag Breakfast hits record attendance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a day many in the Brazos Valley anticipate. The B/CS Chamber of Commerce and Ag Council hosted the 24th annual Ag Breakfast, which saw the most people to date. This year, more than 600 people attended and enjoyed the Brazos Valley’s most delicious breakfast using locally sourced and produced foods.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever gone grocery shopping and thought to yourself “where does this meat come from?” look no further. The Three caught up with Katherine Denena, Owner of Field to Family, a direct-to-consumer fresh beef farm in College Station. Denena says their meats...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Schlossnagle Named ABCA President for 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle was recently named President of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) for 2023. ”I’m truly honored to be a small part of the leadership of the ABCA,” Schlossnagle said. “There is no greater organization for coaches at all levels and I look forward to helping advance our profession and grow the great game of baseball in the coming year.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy