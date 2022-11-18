Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Mays Business School students show support for Bryan elementary schools
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M students from Mays Business School gave away bikes to two Ross Elementary students in October and two more bikes to Neal Elementary students last Friday. These students also went beyond providing bikes. They read to PreK students and played on the playground. Check out more...
KBTX.com
Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A series of fundraisers are underway for Calvin Hill, the Rudder High School football and track coach injured in a fiery crash over the weekend, and Cher McGinty, the passenger in an SUV involved in the crash. We will continue to update this list as any...
KBTX.com
Liberty beats College Station Lady Cougars 67-43
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Lady Cougars come up short against Liberty Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym. Jaeden McMillin led College Station with 17 points. The Redhawks’ leading scorer was Keyera Roseby who led all scorers with 19 points.
KBTX.com
Registration now open for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley basketball program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley have opened registration for their upcoming basketball program. “The club has a long history of having an amazing basketball program,” said Maria Trevino, Director of Marketing and Resource Development. “We just moved to our new facility in February of last year and hosted basketball for the first time at our new Newman-Adam Bryan campus. We’re excited to do that again this year. We had a great first season at the new Bryan campus. We hosted about 400 players with 38 teams and we were doing three games a night and five games on Saturday for about six weeks.”
KBTX.com
Heroes: tow truck driver and A&M professor credited with rescuing crash victims
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Days after a fiery crash claimed one person’s life and injured several others, we are learning more about the heroes who emerged to help prevent an already tragic situation from worsening. A College Station police officer, a tow truck driver who is also a volunteer...
KBTX.com
City of Navasota to host ‘shop small business’ giveaway
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota and the Navasota EDC are encouraging you to shop local this holiday season. That’s why they are bringing back their Christmas shopping promotion. Starting Nov. 25 until Dec. 3, every $25 customers spend at a local business in Navasota will earn...
KBTX.com
Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery sets up angel tree for senior citizens
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some senior citizens will be able to receive gifts for the holiday season thanks to a Bryan restaurant. Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery set up a Christmas tree inside of the restaurant to help the elderly. The restaurant partnered with Home Instead to provide Christmas gifts...
KBTX.com
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The parents of a bus passenger who survived a fiery crash on Highway 6 say they’re thankful for those who stopped to help their son and his girlfriend. The Texas A&M University senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
KBTX.com
College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.
KBTX.com
Local business dedicated to making you feel gorgeous
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a business in town that wants to make you feel pampered, renewed and beautiful. SoCo Blow Dry Bar in South College Station offers blowouts, special occasion styles, dry-styling, and more. “One of things we really pride ourselves on is that this is an attainable...
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Sally McKee’s free ESL program has helped hundreds from around globe
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is saying farewell to a volunteer who has helped people from all corners of the world. Sally McKee, a speech pathologist from Houston, moved to BCS nearly a decade ago. She has spent the better part of that time teaching free ESL...
KBTX.com
Achane Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist
TYLER, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was selected as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the organization announced Wednesday morning. Achane is one of the most versatile backs in the SEC and the country this season, ranking among the top 20 in rushing, punt return and all-purpose yards. Achane’s 98.6 rushing yards per game are good for third in the SEC, while also ranking 20th nationally. His 10 trips to the end zone this season rank eighth among SEC scorers and he stands as the only player in the country to have scored as a rusher, receiver and returner this year. The Missouri City, Texas, native ranks fifth nationally and leads the SEC, averaging 155.0 all-purpose yards per game. His 3,328 career AP yards currently sit in 16th on A&M’s all-time list. Achane has registered four 100-yard games on the ground this season and a pair of multi-touchdown games, including a career-best three-touchdown performance against Florida.
KBTX.com
Update: Missing Brazos County man found safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe, according to his family members. The 27-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning at his home. On Wednesday night, he was reported found and safe. No other details were immediately available.
KBTX.com
Let your creativity flow at Pinspiration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We clean up the mess when you’re done,” Pinspiration Owner Ginna Schoppe said. Pinspiration is a DIY Craft Studio, located in south College Station, where people of all ages can make a project and have fun. If you’re feeling creative, but don’t know...
KBTX.com
24th Annual Ag Breakfast hits record attendance
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a day many in the Brazos Valley anticipate. The B/CS Chamber of Commerce and Ag Council hosted the 24th annual Ag Breakfast, which saw the most people to date. This year, more than 600 people attended and enjoyed the Brazos Valley’s most delicious breakfast using locally sourced and produced foods.
KBTX.com
Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever gone grocery shopping and thought to yourself “where does this meat come from?” look no further. The Three caught up with Katherine Denena, Owner of Field to Family, a direct-to-consumer fresh beef farm in College Station. Denena says their meats...
KBTX.com
Burleson County rescue looks for donations for dog’s surgery
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A dog will have another chance at life after receiving good news that he will be able to live through injuries he sustained. Haven Animal Rescue of Texas have been taking care of a puppy that they have named Tuffy after he was struck by a car.
KBTX.com
Little to no volunteer opportunities on Thanksgiving at Brazos Valley nonprofits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is usually a time when organizations see an influx of people signing up to volunteer. This year Brazos Valley Food Bank said they have been preparing to get food to their partners so that staff will be able to spend time with their families for the holidays.
KBTX.com
Schlossnagle Named ABCA President for 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle was recently named President of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) for 2023. ”I’m truly honored to be a small part of the leadership of the ABCA,” Schlossnagle said. “There is no greater organization for coaches at all levels and I look forward to helping advance our profession and grow the great game of baseball in the coming year.”
