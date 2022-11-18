She has an extensive and successful coaching record. Now this assistant coach is joining the Dallas Wings in effort to bring a championship to DFW

Read full article on original website
Path to US Men's National Team runs through North Texas
DALLAS — The path to the World Cup appears to go through North Texas. Three players on the U.S. Men's National Team were part of the FC Dallas Youth Academy. Jesus Ferreira, Kellyn Acosta and Weston McKennie have all been a part of the youth program and are now in Qatar representing the country.
A 'number' of Cowboys players battling an illness ahead of Thanksgiving game, says Coach McCarthy
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are operating on a short week as they finish up a 12-day span that includes three games, but they will do so as many on the team are facing some type of illness. The bug has been making its rounds in the building for...
North Texas soccer fans cheer on US Men's National Team at FC Dallas watch party
FRISCO, Texas — More than 1,000 fans showed up for FC Dalla’s watch party in Frisco Monday for the U.S. Men’s National Team first game against Wales. Every four years, the soccer world comes together for its greatest tournament but for the United States, the wait has been even longer after it shockingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
'She's trail-blazed the whole thing': Plano teen with dreams of coaching football defies odds, honors father's memory
While the odds may be stacked against her, Rayne Urech and her sisters have defied percentages and expectations since birth. Huddled around the kitchen island in her Plano home, Misty Urech and her daughters prepare dinner on a Wednesday night. Dinner time is sacred in the Urech household, even if...
WFAA
'Basketball is my peace place': A sit-down with Luka Doncic about what keeps him motivated
DALLAS — Luka Doncic was born into the game... and lives for it. At just 13 years old, he joined the Real Madrid professional team and made his debut at 16. Now, still, at the young age of 23, Doncic continues to impress the NBA -- and the world -- with his play.
Culinary staff at AT&T Stadium preparing massive Thanksgiving spread for Cowboys fans on game day
ARLINGTON, Texas — This is one of the busiest kitchens in North Texas right now is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The chefs and the staff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are preparing holiday favorites for fans going to the annual Thanksgiving Day game. The culinary playbook for...
How to watch UNC basketball vs. Portland on Thanksgiving Day
The UNC basketball program hits the road for a tournament here on Thanksgiving week, playing in the Phil Knight Invitational beginning on Thursday afternoon. UNC brings its 4-0 record to the event this season but should be tested by some good teams during this event. The event features two eight-team fields, crowing two champions when it’s wrapped up on Sunday. For the Tar Heels, they open up the tournament on Thursday afternoon taking on Portland. UNC-PORTLAND TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET LOCATION: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+) ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play; Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free) Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.
