Read full article on original website
Related
Park Record
East Sider selected for vacant Summit County Council seat
A new face will officially join the Summit County Council at its next meeting. The Summit County Democratic Party on Saturday selected Tonja Hanson to serve the remainder of retired County Councilor Doug Clyde’s term, which is set to expire in 2025. Members of the party’s central committee voted 67-42 in favor of Hanson, allowing her to secure the required 60% of the vote and defeat Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke.
Park Record
Park City leaders want shoppers to pick small businesses Saturday
Holiday shoppers have plenty of choices in Park City. But Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council prefer consumers spend their money at small businesses. The City Council at a recent meeting approved a resolution declaring Saturday will be marked as Small Business Saturday in Park City. The resolution...
Park Record
Park City police respond to deer collisions, moose blocking path of pedestrian
The Park City Police Department in recent weeks continued to receive reports involving wildlife issues, including collisions between drivers and animals. The recent cases were generally similar to those typically logged by the Police Department, but they illustrate the danger on Park City roads to drivers and the wildlife. Some...
Park Record
Truck crash leaves mess
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...
Park Record
Park City Mountain mechanics and electricians vote to unionize
Park City Mountain mechanics and electricians voted 35-6 this week to unionize, becoming what is believed to be the first unionized ski resort mechanics in the country. The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, with voting taking place Monday and Tuesday. Park City Mountain lift mechanic Liesl...
Park Record
Summit County Sheriff’s Office welcomes its newest (and cutest) recruit
All Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies go through rigorous training to prepare for the job, and the latest recruit is no exception – even if she does show up to work on four legs. Deputy Hazel may be less than a year old in human years, but the...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: California man racks up $6,500 in hotel charges, but couldn’t pay
A California man was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday after he charged thousands of dollars to his hotel room, but couldn’t pay the bill at check out. The 31-year-old racked up approximately $6,500 in charges after staying at the Canyons Village hotel for two...
Park Record
Black Friday Gallery Stroll kicks off Park City’s holiday season￼
November’s Last Friday Gallery Stroll is how the Park City Gallery Association kicks off the holidays. The free event, which runs this year from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 25, on and off Main Street, is a way for art lovers to spend a night visiting galleries, talking with artists and enjoying a night out, said Jen Schumacher, Park City Gallery Association co-president.
Comments / 0