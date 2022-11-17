ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
TheDailyBeast

Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock

Merrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.“I am just beyond disappointed in Merrick Garland. Like, first of all, you’ve had 22 months. Do you know what can get done in 22 months? A whole lot. But do you know what Merrick Garland has done? He’s given us bumper sticker...
