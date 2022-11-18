JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More money for teachers. It was more than just a hope, it was written into legislation over the past 3 years in Florida. But who exactly got the money?. $47,500 is supposed to be the lowest salary for teachers in Florida and for many teachers, that's a massive raise. The increase in teacher pay was even a central theme of a campaign ad for Governor Ron DeSantis.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO