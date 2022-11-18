ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

First Coast News

Riverside death investigation leads to arrest of two men

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested on Monday after a man was killed in Riverside three months prior. Police found the suspects in Louisiana. On Wednesday, August 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported death in the 1200 block of Frederica Place. Officers found a deceased man in his home who was in his 70s. Investigators determined foul play was involved in the mans death.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man missing in Guana Reserve found dead

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from earlier coverage. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission were conducting a full scale search of the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve Monday, searching for a missing bicyclist. The...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Two Alabama executions on hold while state reviews protocol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama executions are on hold at the request of Governor Kay Ivey, who has ordered a "top-to-bottom review" of the state's execution protocols. This comes after two recent failures in the executions of Kenneth Eugene Smith and Alan Eugene Miller. Smith and Miller were both...
ALABAMA STATE
First Coast News

Luis Casado stand your ground case continues in St. Johns County court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing that began on Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case".
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
First Coast News

Which teachers will actually receive a major pay boost by the state of Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More money for teachers. It was more than just a hope, it was written into legislation over the past 3 years in Florida. But who exactly got the money?. $47,500 is supposed to be the lowest salary for teachers in Florida and for many teachers, that's a massive raise. The increase in teacher pay was even a central theme of a campaign ad for Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to harboring undocumented workers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two First Coast restaurant owners pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented workers, the State Attorney's Office said in a release on Wednesday. St. Augustine resident Ge Tang, 41, and St. Johns resident Yanshen Huang, 36, plead guilty to "harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain", the SAO said. They are both facing up to 10 years in prison for the charge. Their sentencing hearings will begin on January 24, 2023.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
First Coast News

St. Johns man claims $2 million jackpot

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County man has claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing from the Florida Lottery. The drawing was held on Aug. 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, officials announced Monday. James Moon, 66, chose to...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Portal connects Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to housing support

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A portal launched Monday will help connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support. Florida’s first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program, Unite Florida Recovery Portal, is available through IanRecovery.fl.gov and provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or permanent repairs for households whose needs are not met through insurance or FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.
FLORIDA STATE
