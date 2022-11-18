Read full article on original website
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
First Coast News
Riverside death investigation leads to arrest of two men
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested on Monday after a man was killed in Riverside three months prior. Police found the suspects in Louisiana. On Wednesday, August 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported death in the 1200 block of Frederica Place. Officers found a deceased man in his home who was in his 70s. Investigators determined foul play was involved in the mans death.
First Coast News
Life after Death: Florida's jury unanimity requirement makes death penalty more elusive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Justice was served. Then justice was taken away.”. That’s how the Rev. Jean Clark describes what happened June 16 when a jury spared Alan Wade’s life. Their verdict reversed Wade’s death sentence for a monstrous crime, in which he and three accomplices kidnapped...
First Coast News
State seeks $250K fine against Orlando FreeFall ride operator after teen's death
ORLANDO, Fla — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried announced Tuesday her office issued an administrative complaint and is seeking a fine exceeding $250,000 after a teen fell to his death from a free-fall ride in March. During a news conference, Fried was joined by state Sen. Geraldine Thompson,...
'Hate kills': Some Florida lawmakers blame political rhetoric, LGBTQ policies for generating intolerance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Some Florida legislators are speaking out after the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. Their message: Florida's policies singling out the LGBTQ community can be dangerous. Some legislators and those in the LGBTQ community are blaming political rhetoric for generating intolerance and even violence.
Police: Man missing in Guana Reserve found dead
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from earlier coverage. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission were conducting a full scale search of the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve Monday, searching for a missing bicyclist. The...
First Coast News
Two Alabama executions on hold while state reviews protocol
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama executions are on hold at the request of Governor Kay Ivey, who has ordered a "top-to-bottom review" of the state's execution protocols. This comes after two recent failures in the executions of Kenneth Eugene Smith and Alan Eugene Miller. Smith and Miller were both...
Luis Casado stand your ground case continues in St. Johns County court
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing that began on Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case".
Experts analyze surveillance video as judge weighs St. Augustine 'stand your ground' case
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Wednesday was day three of a hearing to decide if Luis Casado, accused of killing Adam Amoia outside of Dos Gatos in St. Augustine, should be granted immunity due to "stand your ground" laws. Casado says he was attacked by Amoia in a physical altercation caught on surveillance video and said he was defending himself.
St. Augustine mother credits road workers for saving daughter's wedding
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A tropical storm could not stop the "I do's" from happening in St. Augustine. A wedding was saved and a St. Augustine mother credits the Florida Department of Transportation for saving it after the road to the venue on A1A got washed out by Nicole.
First Coast News
He buried 2 people alive, and didn't get the death penalty. What happened?
The death penalty is dying in Florida. Convicted killers who were given the death penalty initially are being retried -- and many are escaping a death sentence.
Hiker missing in Guana Reserve, last seen Monday, Florida Wildlife Commission says
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A missing hiker has been reported in the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve. The hiker is a man, who has been missing since Monday night, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission. He was hiking alone. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and...
Which teachers will actually receive a major pay boost by the state of Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More money for teachers. It was more than just a hope, it was written into legislation over the past 3 years in Florida. But who exactly got the money?. $47,500 is supposed to be the lowest salary for teachers in Florida and for many teachers, that's a massive raise. The increase in teacher pay was even a central theme of a campaign ad for Governor Ron DeSantis.
Plaintiff reacts to federal judges decision to block Gov. DeSantis' so called 'Stop Woke Act'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local plaintiff in the lawsuit to stop the Stop Woke Act say she's happy, saying it’s not right to ignore the history of this country. The act would prohibit schools or and companies from teaching either students or employees lessons that might make some feel guilty for past injustices.
Friends, medical examiner testify in 'stand your ground' hearing in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Is it murder or self-defense?. In a hearing that continued Tuesday, a judge must decide whether Luis Casado should be granted immunity for shooting and killing a man outside of a Dos Gatos in St. Augustine last May. Casado says he was attacked by Adam...
UNSOLVED: The 2016 St. Augustine hit-and-run death of Dalton Kuhn
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — Wendy Willis says she will never understand how someone could leave her son to die. Alone, on the side of the road. “You know I think the hardest part is someone killing your child and there’s no accountability,” Willis said. It was...
University Christian star running back is playing for JSO officer recently diagnosed with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What drives Orel Gray? When he bounces off defenders, scraping for the extra yard?. Or is it his family, the next generation of University Christian football stars?. Or is it the man hanging around his neck?. "Jimmy judge is a police officer I've known him since...
St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to harboring undocumented workers
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two First Coast restaurant owners pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented workers, the State Attorney's Office said in a release on Wednesday. St. Augustine resident Ge Tang, 41, and St. Johns resident Yanshen Huang, 36, plead guilty to "harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain", the SAO said. They are both facing up to 10 years in prison for the charge. Their sentencing hearings will begin on January 24, 2023.
First Coast News
St. Johns man claims $2 million jackpot
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County man has claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing from the Florida Lottery. The drawing was held on Aug. 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, officials announced Monday. James Moon, 66, chose to...
Grieving family holds justice rally 6 years after 2 St. Augustine men were found dead in a burning car
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — First Coast News cameras captured heartbreaking screams from a grieving mother during a justice rally for her son. Charles Durden’s mother spoke with First Coast News as November 16, 2022 made six years since her son and another young man, Steffan Larry, were found shot to death in a burning car in St. Augustine.
Portal connects Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to housing support
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A portal launched Monday will help connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support. Florida’s first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program, Unite Florida Recovery Portal, is available through IanRecovery.fl.gov and provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or permanent repairs for households whose needs are not met through insurance or FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.
First Coast News
