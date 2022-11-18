Read full article on original website
Lowndes Co. homeless shelter giving essential winter items to those in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A homeless shelter in Valdosta has designed its program to ensure anyone experiencing homelessness can receive housing as they exit their program. Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, is a nonprofit agency in Valdosta and they are taking the initiative to try to combat homelessness, especially during the winter season.
Albany hotel receives Ornament of the Year award
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Merry Acres Inn was presented with the ornament of the year by the mayor of Albany. This is Merry Acres Inn’s 30th-year celebration, and organizations like Easter Seals were able to provide funding for places that provide services for people with disabilities. The...
Tifton women’s ministry gives back to community for the holidays
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The women’s ministry of St. John Holiness Church is giving back to six families in Tifton that are in need of help this holiday season. They packed boxes full of groceries from non-perishable items to fresh vegetables like onions and collard greens. There were lots...
United Way partners with Lyft to give rides in Colquitt Co.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Colquitt County and need a ride, the United Way has you covered. The organization is providing transportation to residents through a partnership with Lyft. Ride United is the first of its kind in the county. There are three easy steps to ensure...
Construction of new nursing, health simulation facility begins at ASU
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction of a new facility at Albany State University (ASU) begins Monday, according to the university. The new Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility is being built on ASU’s west campus. University officials said the facility will “create opportunities to support and enable collaboration with...
Last-minute shoppers take to the stores in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If you went to the store on Wednesday for anything then you know, you were likely fighting traffic and shoppers. WALB spent several hours at the Super Walmart in Tifton just talking to last-minute shoppers about their experience as they prepare for Thanksgiving Day. Traffic was...
Valdosta small businesses prepare for pre-holiday shoppers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses are preparing for those holiday shoppers. But how has the holiday season already impacted these businesses? Businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and are waiting to see how inflation-weary shoppers are going to start their shopping. The holiday season is a...
Live in Albany? Who your city commissioner is could be changing.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will consider two redistricting options for its wards map — which could change some Albany residents’ city commissioner representative. The city will consider two redistricting map options. The city will hold two informational meetings about the redistricting options. Meeting dates:
New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County now has two new traffic cameras on one of the county’s busiest roads. The goal of the cameras is to ensure driver safety at a high-traffic area at an intersection on Highway 27 East. Law enforcement has issued zero citations so far. This...
Early voting set to begin for Senate runoff election in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In less than a week, voters across the Peach State are heading back to the polls. Early voting across Georgia starts in the coming days and elections leaders in Lowndes County are gearing up for another round of early voting. Georgia’s Senate runoff election is on...
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed following a train accident in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Police said the man was found dead on the railroad and is between 25-35. The train accident happened around the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue on Monday morning.
APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station
The GBI said the investigation started into online activity and the “possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.”. Last-minute holiday shopping is here for many. Flint River Habitat store sale proceeds to go to good cause. Updated: 10 hours ago. The proceeds will go toward building new homes...
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station. The GBI said the investigation started into online activity and the “possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.”. Last minute shoppers take the stores in Tifton. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last-minute holiday shopping is here for many.
BOLO: Suspects, vehicle wanted in Lee Co. armed robbery and carjacking
SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently looking for two suspects who may be “armed and dangerous” after robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint, according to the Smithville Police Department (SPD). The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Church Street. The...
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing 16-year-old
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl. Rammera Carter, 16, was last seen in Macon on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, grey tank top, acid wash style blue jeans, white socks, no shoes and diamond studded earrings. She has a black, low fade afro hairstyle. She may also be bleeding from the left arm or shoulder, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after an Albany man was found shot to death Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight. The victim, later identified as Larry Calloway, 39, was found...
Man arrested after crashing into Valdosta propane tank, building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Valdosta after crashing into gas station propane tanks, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Walter Wood, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs. The crash happened on Monday around 5...
1 killed in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday night in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Cordele police said there...
Reward offered for Decatur Co. gas station armed robbery
ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is offering a reward for information on the arrest of an armed robbery suspect at an Attapulgus gas station, according to the DCSO. The robbery happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 8:30 a.m. at Susie Q’s, according to the...
Rain over the holiday period
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and dry with warm upper 60s low 70s Tuesday. Tonight, cloudy and cool as lows drop into the low 50s. Tomorrow a sun/cloud mix and still dry which extends into Thanksgiving Day with highs low-mid 70s. Weather pattern changes as moisture increases and rain...
