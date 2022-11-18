ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Minnesota healthcare systems 'sounding the alarm' on RSV

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Medical Association and a half-dozen healthcare systems spoke Monday on the growing RSV numbers in children statewide. The groups held a news conference to raise awareness of the outbreak across Minnesota ahead of the holidays, and what parents can do to help care for their kids.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

COVID outlook looks promising as Minnesotans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings

MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of COVID disruptions, the holidays look better this time around. In Minnesota, all Twin Cities metro counties have "low" transmission entering Thanksgiving, according to CDC data. Statewide, 18 counties have "medium" transmission, and only one — Rice County — is considered "high." Overall, COVID hospitalizations and cases are dramatically lower this Thanksgiving than last year, and 67.6 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 5 are now considered fully vaccinated.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota is the largest turkey producer of 2022

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Good news for Minnesotans prepping the Thanksgiving feast: The state is the leading producer of turkeys for 2022!. At just around 37.5 million turkeys, Minnesota ranked No. 1 among six states. North Carolina came in second with 28 million, followed by Arkansas at 27 million, Indiana at 20.5 million, Missouri at 17.5 million and Virginia at 14.6 million.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Kids won't stop bullying, how parents can help

MINNESOTA, USA — One out of every five kids in Minnesota are bullied on a weekly basis according to the Minnesota Department of Health. As a parent, it's not always evident this is happening, so we got professional advice on what you can watch for. As a Clinical Director...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Holiday things to do around MN

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Jerry Hammer retires as Minnesota State Fair CEO

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair announced Monday that Jerry Hammer — who has served as the CEO for the past 26 years — will retire from his role in the spring of 2023. Hammer has been the longest-serving chief executive in the 169-year-old institution’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Extra DWI enforcement on MN roads over the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — Law enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for drivers impaired under any substances during this holiday season. Troopers, deputies and police officers are taking part in the annual statewide campaign, which includes extra DWI enforcement, Nov. 23 through New Year's Eve. "Alcohol may be a...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Nellie's State Capitol statue now a reality

ST PAUL, Minn. — Nellie Stone Johnson has been gone for 20 years now, but on Monday, the Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda was filled to overflowing with people who came to honor the iconic Minneapolis labor organizer and civil rights leader. "The state of Minnesota today was so enhanced...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Federal probe centers on underaged packing plant cleaners

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor alleges a national company that cleans meat packing plants in Minnesota and other states has employed underaged workers. The DOL has filed for a restraining order against Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., or PSSI, based in Kieler, Wisconsin. In October, government investigators found 31 employees between the ages of 13 and 17 working in packing plant cleaning crews in Minnesota and Nebraska.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Fire officials prepare for busy holiday season — and offer tips for fire safety

MINNEAPOLIS — As the temperatures dropped this week, several major fires broke out at homes and residential buildings in Minnesota and northern Iowa. On Wednesday, a house fire caused by an overloaded power strip killed four young children in Mason City, Iowa, while in Edina, nine condominium units were destroyed by a fire that investigators believe started in a second-floor kitchen. On Friday afternoon, a home in St. Francis also caught fire, although nobody was there at the time.
MASON CITY, IA
KARE 11

New tool will help Minnesota firefighters save lives

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division announced Wednesday that they are launching a new tool that will help firefighters identify patterns and hopefully prevent future fires. The new software platform, known as the Fire Risk Analysis Tool, maps which areas in a...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota-based Cargill names Brian Sikes as new CEO

WAYZATA, Minn. — Minnesota-based Cargill announced Monday that Brian Sikes has been elected President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Jan. 1, 2023. Cargill, founded in 1865, is one of the largest private companies in the world. The global food corporation employs 155,000 employees across 70 countries and is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy