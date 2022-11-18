Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota healthcare systems 'sounding the alarm' on RSV
MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Medical Association and a half-dozen healthcare systems spoke Monday on the growing RSV numbers in children statewide. The groups held a news conference to raise awareness of the outbreak across Minnesota ahead of the holidays, and what parents can do to help care for their kids.
COVID outlook looks promising as Minnesotans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings
MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of COVID disruptions, the holidays look better this time around. In Minnesota, all Twin Cities metro counties have "low" transmission entering Thanksgiving, according to CDC data. Statewide, 18 counties have "medium" transmission, and only one — Rice County — is considered "high." Overall, COVID hospitalizations and cases are dramatically lower this Thanksgiving than last year, and 67.6 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 5 are now considered fully vaccinated.
'Gift to the community': Children's Minnesota celebrates new in-patient mental health unit
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time, Greg and Marissa Frankenfield are seeing what's become of their foundation's $1 million donation to Children's Minnesota. The facility's new mental health unit, set to open Nov. 29, is expected to serve around 1,000 kids and teens a year. The unit is a first — not just for the hospital — but the entire east metro.
Flu outbreaks in schools are running rampant in Minnesota so far this season
HINCKLEY, Minn. — Flu outbreaks in school classrooms don't typically peak in Minnesota until late December or after the New Year. This season, however, the outbreaks are already running rampant. According to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest report, schools reported 97 new flu outbreaks last week, bringing the...
With two more teen gun deaths, local teen activists urge action, dialogue
MINNEAPOLIS — After two more local teenagers died due to gun violence in the last week, a local network of teenage activists is once again speaking out in hopes of drawing attention to what has now become one of the leading causes of death among young people. During the...
Minnesota is the largest turkey producer of 2022
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Good news for Minnesotans prepping the Thanksgiving feast: The state is the leading producer of turkeys for 2022!. At just around 37.5 million turkeys, Minnesota ranked No. 1 among six states. North Carolina came in second with 28 million, followed by Arkansas at 27 million, Indiana at 20.5 million, Missouri at 17.5 million and Virginia at 14.6 million.
When 10M meals aren't enough: Childhood hunger nonprofit struggling to meet demand
RICHFIELD, Minn. — A $250 million fraud investigation into Feeding Our Future has fractured trust in efforts to feed hungry children across Minnesota, and it's having a chilling effect on a very critical time for a local non-profit that has quietly delivered 10 million meals to hungry kids, and counting.
Kids won't stop bullying, how parents can help
MINNESOTA, USA — One out of every five kids in Minnesota are bullied on a weekly basis according to the Minnesota Department of Health. As a parent, it's not always evident this is happening, so we got professional advice on what you can watch for. As a Clinical Director...
Study: POC communities dying from COVID-19 at higher rates than white people
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota published a new study that shows Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities are significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, despite being vaccinated at higher rates than white communities. "There is no question that communities of color continue to be hit the hardest at...
Holiday things to do around MN
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
Thanksgiving preps are underway at Union Gospel Mission in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, which means that it's time for the folks at Union Gospel Mission to start packing up boxes of food for their neighbors in need. On Monday morning more than 100 volunteers gathered at the St. Paul campus to...
Jerry Hammer retires as Minnesota State Fair CEO
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair announced Monday that Jerry Hammer — who has served as the CEO for the past 26 years — will retire from his role in the spring of 2023. Hammer has been the longest-serving chief executive in the 169-year-old institution’s...
Extra DWI enforcement on MN roads over the holidays
MINNEAPOLIS — Law enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for drivers impaired under any substances during this holiday season. Troopers, deputies and police officers are taking part in the annual statewide campaign, which includes extra DWI enforcement, Nov. 23 through New Year's Eve. "Alcohol may be a...
Nellie's State Capitol statue now a reality
ST PAUL, Minn. — Nellie Stone Johnson has been gone for 20 years now, but on Monday, the Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda was filled to overflowing with people who came to honor the iconic Minneapolis labor organizer and civil rights leader. "The state of Minnesota today was so enhanced...
Federal probe centers on underaged packing plant cleaners
MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor alleges a national company that cleans meat packing plants in Minnesota and other states has employed underaged workers. The DOL has filed for a restraining order against Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., or PSSI, based in Kieler, Wisconsin. In October, government investigators found 31 employees between the ages of 13 and 17 working in packing plant cleaning crews in Minnesota and Nebraska.
Fire officials prepare for busy holiday season — and offer tips for fire safety
MINNEAPOLIS — As the temperatures dropped this week, several major fires broke out at homes and residential buildings in Minnesota and northern Iowa. On Wednesday, a house fire caused by an overloaded power strip killed four young children in Mason City, Iowa, while in Edina, nine condominium units were destroyed by a fire that investigators believe started in a second-floor kitchen. On Friday afternoon, a home in St. Francis also caught fire, although nobody was there at the time.
New tool will help Minnesota firefighters save lives
MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division announced Wednesday that they are launching a new tool that will help firefighters identify patterns and hopefully prevent future fires. The new software platform, known as the Fire Risk Analysis Tool, maps which areas in a...
Judge denies request for Feeding Our Future to pay MN Education Department attorney fees
MINNEAPOLIS — A judge overseeing the supervised dissolution of Feeding Our Future, the nonprofit implicated in the largest pandemic fraud in the United States, has denied a motion by the Minnesota Education Department to force Feeding Our Future to pay its lawyer fees. In October 2020, MDE first attempted...
MN Attorney General Ellison opens public comment on proposed Fairview-Sanford merger
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday that the public can now comment on the proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health. Ellison says he's heard many concerns from "nurses and doctors, from farmers and rural communities, from other workers...
Minnesota-based Cargill names Brian Sikes as new CEO
WAYZATA, Minn. — Minnesota-based Cargill announced Monday that Brian Sikes has been elected President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Jan. 1, 2023. Cargill, founded in 1865, is one of the largest private companies in the world. The global food corporation employs 155,000 employees across 70 countries and is...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0