2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up

One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits. TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules. "Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA...
PHOENIX, AZ
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Former Cleveland Guardian Asdrubal Cabrera appears to be trying out combat sports this offseason

The Cleveland Guardians’ former shortstop, Asdrubal Cabrera appears to be looking at his post-baseball career options. Asdrubal Cabrera spent nearly eight seasons in Cleveland, hitting home runs, and doubles and being one of the team’s best shortstops of the Eric Wedge and Manny Acta tenures. He earned two All-Star nods as one of the team’s best sluggers. He never seemed like a player that would be down for the count, or would pull his swings.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

