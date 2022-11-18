Israel Adesanya says he’ll fight Alex Pereira next, even if the Brazilian loses the belt in the meantime: “I know I can beat him”

Stevie Ray is happy to shut up the doubters as he fights for the PFL lightweight title. Following Ray’s majority decision win over Michael Johnson, it was reported he retired from MMA. Yet, he then told BJPENN.com that he only retired because the UFC released him and went on to sign with the PFL. Ray then ended his two-and-a-half-year layoff but dropped his debut to Alex Martinez. After losing to Martinez, he submitted Anthony Pettis to earn a playoff spot and beat Pettis once again to advance to the finals.

4 HOURS AGO