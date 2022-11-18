Israel Adesanya says he’ll fight Alex Pereira next, even if the Brazilian loses the belt in the meantime: “I know I can beat him”

Read full article on original website
Kinfolk
4d ago
I think Alex beats all the strikers but loses to a good wrestler. Alex also has a nice front kick and a good jaw. Izzy had Alex beat till that strike. Was a fun fight!
3
Just A Nobody
6d ago
hey Iggy.. you should fight him 3 times in a row.. or at least twice in a 1 year span.. show the world the heart of a true Champion Brother..
2
Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”
Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
Boxing Scene
Roberto Duran Feels Canelo Should Correct Mistakes, Face Bivol Sooner Than Later
Boxing legend Roberto Duran is surprised that Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did not opt for an immediate rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Bivol shocked a lot of observers by outboxing Canelo over twelve rounds. Canelo had the ability to exercise a rematch clause,...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
Khamzat Chimaev looks absolutely massive in latest social media post (Photo)
At this rate, judging by Khamzat Chimaev’s most-recent Instagram post, the rising star will be heading to heavyweight, never mind middleweight. The image of the bulked-up Chechen has fans wondering what weight division we may see him compete at next. The welterweight contender’s last fight was fought at 180lbs, and after missing weight against his scheduled bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 and the muscle mass he’s gained, 170lbs could be a thing of the past.
CBS Sports
Conor McGregor faces lawsuit over claims he didn't come up with the idea for Proper Twelve whiskey
Retired Russian-born fighter Artem Lobov is suing Conor McGregor, claiming that he came up with the idea for Proper Twelve -- the UFC star's Irish whiskey. McGregor sold a majority stake for $600 million in April 2021, and Lobov is asking for 5% of the profit. "My client is a...
Anthony Smith reflects on loss to Jon Jones, believes former champion is very beatable: “He’s not that good”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith feels he should’ve performed better against Jon Jones. ‘Lionheart’ and ‘Bones’ faced off in March 2019 at UFC 235. The bout was the biggest of Smith’s career. While he was previously an unranked gatekeeper at 185 pounds, his move to light-heavyweight the prior year had him positioned as one of the best in the weight class.
An MMA fighter notorious for ballooning in weight says there's 'no rocket science' in losing 50 pounds in a matter of months
In the latest UFC news, emerging MMA superstar Paddy Pimblett — who is renowned for his weight gain — said losing weight is easy.
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284
TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
Everyone Wins With the Gervonta Davis–Ryan Garcia Agreement
Imagine a boxing world where TV networks and promotions work together to produce the biggest fights.
Darren Till reveals the request he made to the UFC ahead of UFC 282 fight against Dricus Du Plessis
Darren Till doesn’t think there is any pressure on him ahead of his return fight at UFC 282 against Dricus Du Plessis. Till is set to return to the Octagon in Las Vegas against Du Plessis in his first fight in over a year since he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson. The Brit is on a two-fight losing skid and has lost four of his last five overall.
Sean O’Malley reveals he’s been promised a title shot next: “I’m the biggest fight”
Sean O’Malley will be fighting for UFC gold next time out. O’Malley picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC 280 as he beat Petr Yan by split decision. Since the fight, many have wondered what would be next for O’Malley, but now it is set. According to ‘Suga’ – who just sat down with the UFC – he will be fighting for the belt in his next fight.
Watch the heated exchange between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler following their epic battle at UFC 281 (Video)
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler had a heated exchange in the Octagon following their epic battle at UFC 281. Poirier (29-7 MMA) and Chandler (23-8 MMA) collided on the main card of this month’s pay-per-view event in New York City. Dustin Poirier had entered the contest looking to rebound,...
Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill to headline March 11th UFC Fight Night event
The UFC has scheduled a massive light-heavyweight clash for next March. Earlier today, news broke that the 205-pound division was being shaken up. Due to an injury, Jiri Prochazka pulled out of UFC 282 next month and vacated his title. Along with that, Glover Teixeira was pulled from the event for unknown reasons.
Paddy Pimblett reveals the secret to his extreme weight cutting and shares bold prediction for his upcoming fight at UFC 282: “Jared Gordon’s getting finished in the first”
Paddy Pimblett has revealed the secret behind his extreme weight cutting as he prepares to battle Jared Gordon. With a 3-0 record since entering the UFC, Paddy Pimblett is understandably on top of the world. He’s looked sharp in every performance, he continues to improve, and he has his sights set on the big time.
Stevie Ray plans to be the first person to finish former training partner Olivier Aubin-Mercier to win the PFL lightweight title: “We have both submitted each other”
Stevie Ray is happy to shut up the doubters as he fights for the PFL lightweight title. Following Ray’s majority decision win over Michael Johnson, it was reported he retired from MMA. Yet, he then told BJPENN.com that he only retired because the UFC released him and went on to sign with the PFL. Ray then ended his two-and-a-half-year layoff but dropped his debut to Alex Martinez. After losing to Martinez, he submitted Anthony Pettis to earn a playoff spot and beat Pettis once again to advance to the finals.
Official main card lineup announced for UFC 282: ‘Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2’
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the main card for UFC 282, headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira 2. The final UFC pay-per-view of 2022 is almost upon us as the company signs off on another great year. From a financial standpoint, it was impressive – and when you look at the quality of the fights, it’s equally as memorable.
Olivier Aubin-Mercier says PFL lightweight title fight against Stevie Ray may be his retirement bout: “I don’t know if I have one more year in me”
Olivier Aubin-Mercier could be fighting for the final time on Friday. Aubin-Mercier is set to face Stevie Ray for the PFL lightweight title in the championship event from the Hulu Theater in New York City. To get to the final, the Canadian beat Natan Schulte and Alex Martinez in the regular season. In the semifinals, he defeated Martinez again to set up the showdown with Ray.
After being pulled from coaching at UFC Vegas 65, New Jersey Gaming Enforcement bans any betting involving James Krause
UFC fighter-turned-coach James Krause continues to be embroiled in controversy. The Missouri native was an active UFC roster member from 2013 to 2022. The former welterweight contender faced names such as Jorge Masvidal and Bobby Green. He ultimately retired earlier this year, having been out of the octagon since a 2020 win over Claudio Silva.
