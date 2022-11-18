Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
CBS Sports
Texas Rangers hire Mike Maddux as pitching coach, ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore as advisor
The Texas Rangers made two notable additions Wednesday, but they aren't players. The Rangers announced they have hired former Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department, and also hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach. Texas named Bruce Bochy its new manager last month.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Elvis Peguero: Shipped to Milwaukee
Peguero was traded from the Angels to the Brewers on Tuesday along with Janson Junk and Adam Seminaris in exchange for Hunter Renfroe. Peguero has appeared in 16 games for the Angels over the past two seasons but has struggled in his first taste of the majors with 13 earned runs allowed across 17.1 innings. The 25-year-old pitched well at Triple-A last year with a 2.84 ERA and will now attempt to find his footing in a new organization.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Harper underwent Tommy John and ulnar nerve transposition surgery Wednesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. He's expected to be sidelined for most of the first half of the 2023 season before returning to action as a designated hitter shortly before the All-Star break. Harper was always expected to...
CBS Sports
Hunter Renfroe not surprised by Brewers trade; these seven players could also be 'too expensive' for Milwaukee
Late Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers continued their fairly active offseason with a four-player trade that sent 29-homer man Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three pitching prospects. Milwaukee cut ties with stalwart lefty Brent Suter (lost on waivers to the Colorado Rockies) and righty Brad Boxberger (declined club option) earlier this month.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Signed by Red Sox
Rodriguez (shoulder) signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday. Rodriguez will head to Boston after spending the 2022 campaign with the Mets, posting a 4.47 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 57 strikeouts over 50.1 innings in 55 appearances. The 31-year-old sustained a shoulder injury in the postseason, the severity of which has yet to be disclosed, though he seems likely to be ready to go for spring training in February. Rodriguez will provide the Red Sox with another left-handed arm out of the bullpen. Based on his performance in 2023, the team has a club option to retain him for an additional season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Undergoes surgery
Senzel underwent surgery in the offseason to repair the broken bone in his toe, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel's toe wasn't healing properly, so the surgery was simply to mend the issue. He is still expected to be ready for the start of spring training. The 27-year-old outfielder was forced to miss the final weeks of the season because of his toe, and he finished the year with a career-low .602 OPS through 411 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Mets' Denyi Reyes: Signs with Mets
Reyes signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday. Reyes will be invited to spring training as a non-roster invitee in 2023 as part of his agreement with the Mets. He made his major-league debut with the Orioles in 2022 and posted a 2.35 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 7.2 innings over three appearances (one start).
CBS Sports
The Angels have been MLB's busiest team so far this offseason, but here are four more things they need to do
Two weeks and three days into the 2022-23 offseason, no team has been more active than the Los Angeles Angels. The Halos went 73-89 this past season and have baseball's longest postseason drought, and Shohei Ohtani is a year away from free agency. The club has been busy this winter as they look to end that postseason drought in 2023, and convince Ohtani to re-sign long-term.
CBS Sports
Trea Turner free agency landing spots: Why Phillies, Dodgers, more are in prime position for star shortstop
This past season, Trea Turner pinned down shortstop for one of the greatest regular-season teams in baseball history – the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers. In addition to supplying solid defense at that vital position, Turner in his age-29 campaign slashed .298/.343/.466 (121 OPS+) with 21 home runs and 39 doubles in 160 games. Over the past three seasons, Turner at the plate has an OPS+ of 137. As well, he remains an elite base-stealer.
