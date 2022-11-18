Rodriguez (shoulder) signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday. Rodriguez will head to Boston after spending the 2022 campaign with the Mets, posting a 4.47 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 57 strikeouts over 50.1 innings in 55 appearances. The 31-year-old sustained a shoulder injury in the postseason, the severity of which has yet to be disclosed, though he seems likely to be ready to go for spring training in February. Rodriguez will provide the Red Sox with another left-handed arm out of the bullpen. Based on his performance in 2023, the team has a club option to retain him for an additional season.

