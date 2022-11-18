ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

KTSM

Las Cruces man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on 2017 cold case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces notorious 2017 cold case has finally come to a conclusion with the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty. Justin Bullock pleaded guilty to 1 count of voluntary manslaughter and 1 count of robbery.  The 2017 cold case homicide investigation was opened by Doña Ana County Sheriff’s […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces 2017 homicide cold case ends in 9-year sentence

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Five years after an 18-year-old was killed outside Las Cruces, and two years after new evidence re-opened the cold case, Justin Bullock was sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing. On August 3, 2017, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a small ditch on the west side of […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso County to display the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, in collaboration with Fred Loya Partners L.P., will present the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake light show to Ascarate Park. The park is located at 6900 Delta Drive. The Holiday Lights on the Lake kickoff...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

FBI El Paso warns of online scams during holiday shopping

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too!. As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police identify man who killed a pedestrian in West El Paso crash

UPDATE: El Paso police identify both people involved in the Sunday morning crash. The man killed was 42 -year old Jarred Scott Reza. The man driving the car was identified as 23 -year old Johan Rikardo Jaime. UPDATE: El Paso police say a 42-year-old man was crossing Mesa street early...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets

EL PASO, Texas -- If you follow El Paso Police's Traffic Twitter account to stay in the loop about crashes and traffic you might expect them to steer clear of expressing personal beliefs publicly, but that is not the case. El Paso Police Traffic's Twitter account has been liking tweets supporting right-wing beliefs. The El Paso Police The post El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Sector Border Patrol responds to video of migrants that got away

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol said the current migrant surge is hindering their efforts to stop some from entering the country illegally. This comes after a FOX News Channel national correspondent captured video of migrants running into the United State in Anapra, New Mexico, located south of Sunland Park.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Desert Hope management says apartments not the cause of crime in the area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 on your side heard from the management of an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces that has been at the center of controversy. JL Gray, Desert Hope's management company answered CBS4's request about the issues surrounding the apartment complex. Neighbors said the...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Community Policy