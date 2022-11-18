Read full article on original website
Judge rules to put down 3 pit bulls after dog attack in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A municipal court judge ruled to terminate three pit bulls on Tuesday after a dog attack incident in northeast El Paso. The pit bulls faced termination after causing serious bodily injuries following an attack on three neighbors on Nov. 9 at a mobile home park.
1 person taken to hospital with unspecified injuries after shooting in Canutillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Canutillo, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened along the 7100 block of 3rd Street. The Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice to media about the shooting shortly before 9 p.m. It is not clear […]
Las Cruces man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on 2017 cold case
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces notorious 2017 cold case has finally come to a conclusion with the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty. Justin Bullock pleaded guilty to 1 count of voluntary manslaughter and 1 count of robbery. The 2017 cold case homicide investigation was opened by Doña Ana County Sheriff’s […]
A Crazy “Ghostface Slasher” is being Sought by the El Paso Police
El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for a man who attacked a convenience store clerk while wearing a “Ghostface” mask like the one in the movie “Scream”. The attack happened on Wednesday, November 16 at a 'Circle K' in Mission Valley,...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person on Monday. The crash occurred in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley.
Las Cruces 2017 homicide cold case ends in 9-year sentence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Five years after an 18-year-old was killed outside Las Cruces, and two years after new evidence re-opened the cold case, Justin Bullock was sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing. On August 3, 2017, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a small ditch on the west side of […]
El Paso News
El Paso County kicks off 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake show on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with Fred Loya Partners L.P. to display the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show at Ascarate Park starting on Friday, Nov. 25. The Holiday Lights on the Lake kickoff event will be held on...
El Paso County to display the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, in collaboration with Fred Loya Partners L.P., will present the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake light show to Ascarate Park. The park is located at 6900 Delta Drive. The Holiday Lights on the Lake kickoff...
FBI El Paso warns of online scams during holiday shopping
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too!. As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
El Paso fire officials conduct demo on what happens when not properly deep-frying turkey
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department held a turkey frying demo on Wednesday to what happens when a turkey is not properly deep-fried. Cooks need to make sure it's thawed out completely. Never deep-fry a frozen turkey because that's what can cause an explosion. Make...
Police identify man who killed a pedestrian in West El Paso crash
UPDATE: El Paso police identify both people involved in the Sunday morning crash. The man killed was 42 -year old Jarred Scott Reza. The man driving the car was identified as 23 -year old Johan Rikardo Jaime. UPDATE: El Paso police say a 42-year-old man was crossing Mesa street early...
Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
Police say homeless man beaten in Northeast El Paso, left in critical condition
UPDATE: According to police, the victim has been identified to be a 50-year-old homeless man who was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to Hawaiian Royale. The man has since been hospitalized and is in critical condition. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating an assault on the 8700 block of […]
El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
‘Polar Express’ model railroad chugs into Downtown El Paso for holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love model railroad trains, you might want to plan a visit to a Downtown El Paso bank this holiday season to see this special “Polar Express”-themed choo-choo. Sunflower Bank is teaming up with the Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso for the second year with what […]
El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets
EL PASO, Texas -- If you follow El Paso Police's Traffic Twitter account to stay in the loop about crashes and traffic you might expect them to steer clear of expressing personal beliefs publicly, but that is not the case. El Paso Police Traffic's Twitter account has been liking tweets supporting right-wing beliefs. The El Paso Police The post El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Sector Border Patrol responds to video of migrants that got away
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol said the current migrant surge is hindering their efforts to stop some from entering the country illegally. This comes after a FOX News Channel national correspondent captured video of migrants running into the United State in Anapra, New Mexico, located south of Sunland Park.
14-year-old El Paso boy helps those most in need stay warm with 6th annual sock drive
For those of us that grew up with siblings we often times looked up to those older than us for guidance and inspiration. For 14-year-old Evan Lopez this led to creating a yearly sock drive to help those most in need in the El Paso community. "It's been going good...
Driver arrested after initially fleeing scene of fatal crash in West El Paso
UPDATE: 42-year-old Jared Scott Reza was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning when he was crossing Mesa Street near Kern Drive using a place that was not designated as a crosswalk. The driver initially fled the scene but about an hour later, 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime returned to the scene and was […]
Desert Hope management says apartments not the cause of crime in the area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 on your side heard from the management of an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces that has been at the center of controversy. JL Gray, Desert Hope's management company answered CBS4's request about the issues surrounding the apartment complex. Neighbors said the...
