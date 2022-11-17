Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams practices Monday
Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams took the field for practice with the Detroit Lions on Monday, marking the debut of the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions have 21 days to activate Williams from non-football injury list (NFI) to the active roster. Williams, 21, started the season on the NFI list, rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff championship game while playing for...
NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news
The Denver Broncos have been shockingly bad this season given the preseason expectations after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. While the defense has been pretty solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Citrus County Chronicle
Familiar theme: Chargers unable to hold late lead vs. Chiefs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has had the better of his matchups against Kansas City's Travis Kelce over the years. The one time he didn't, though, ended up being the most painful. James allowed his first touchdown to Kelce at the worst possible time...
Citrus County Chronicle
76ers C Embiid out at least 2 games with sprained left foot
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has a sprained left foot and will miss at least the next two games, joining teammates James Harden and Tyrese Maxey as Philadelphia 76ers stars sidelined by injuries. The trio will miss the expected return of former Sixers guard Ben Simmons when Brooklyn plays...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97
DALLAS (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone was looking for any kind of help on a two-game swing through Dallas with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two other starters missing. He probably didn't expect it to come from the replay center in New Jersey while the Nuggets were sitting in the locker room at halftime Sunday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Short-handed 76ers overcome 13-point deficit to beat Bucks
Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tarasov turns back 47 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-3 Sunday night, sending the Florida Panthers to their third straight loss. Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal,...
