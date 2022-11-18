Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process
Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
NBC Connecticut
NBC CT Responds Helps Middlebury Couple Accused of Returning Rental Car Late
Mike Eisenbach and his wife love to explore new places, not just to sight see, but to scope out where they may want to retire one day. But a rental car company really soured their latest trip, so that’s why they called NBC CT Responds. The Eisenbachs tell us...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Safely Stop Wrong-Way Driver on Route 8 North in Torrington
Connecticut State Police were able to safely stop a wrong-way driver on Route 8 north in Torrington early Wednesday morning. Troopers received multiple 911 calls reporting a wrong-way vehicle traveling southbound on Route 8 northbound near exit 46 around 4:30 a.m. Authorities found the vehicle and were able to safely...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Hit By Vehicle in Branford Has Died
A Branford woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening has died, according to Branford police. Police said 55-year-old Eve Marie Angot, of Branford, was struck when she was crossing East Main Street near Windmill Hill Road. Branford police officers and members of the fire departments who responded...
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Pursuit in Rocky Hill, Hartford
An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested. Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford
Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot. When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor...
NBC Connecticut
ESCU Hosts Willimantic Community for Thanksgiving Feast
Eastern Connecticut State University served more than 300 Thanksgiving meals to community members on Wednesday. The university's annual Day of Giving returned for its 16th year after a pandemic pause. “To be in person - it makes it just that much more special," said Lana O'Connor, associate director of the...
NBC Connecticut
2 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Hartford
Two people were shot on Buckingham Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The two men were walking when a suspect or suspects opened fire from a passing white SUV, police said. One victim was taken from the scene to a hospital and the other arrived at the hospital...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Arrest Man Accused of Abandoning Newborn on Parked Vehicle in Mansfield
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of leaving a newborn on top of a parked vehicle in Mansfield earlier this year. On March 23, 2022, troopers received a 911 call from a woman about an infant that had been wrapped in a towel and left on the hood of her car.
NBC Connecticut
Driver Charged With Manslaughter in Double Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Hartford
Police have arrested the driver of a car that hit and killed two men on Blue Hills Avenue Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Blue Hills Avenue and Holcomb Street around 6:30 a.m. According to investigators, a car was speeding north on Blue Hills Avenue when it...
NBC Connecticut
Horse Back Home After Waterford Police Find Owner
Police searched for the owner of a horse that was found in Waterford on Tuesday morning. Officers said the male horse was found on Butlertown Road. Police posted about the wayward horse on Facebook. Tuesday afternoon police updated the post to say the owner had been found and the horse...
NBC Connecticut
Before Home Daycare Provider Arrest, Inspections Raised Troubling Allegations
A home daycare provider is facing charges after Wallingford Police say nine children were abused. On Tuesday, police say they arrested the daycare owner, Brenda Fornal. Investigators say nine children were verbally and physically abused at the home daycare on Ridgetop Road. The 61-year-old is facing nine counts of risk...
NBC Connecticut
Person Found Dead Under Collapsed Mobile Home in Norwich
A person was found dead under a collapsed mobile home in Norwich on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to help police with a technical rescue on Mohegan Park Road around 6:20 p.m. Officers were originally called there for a well-being check on a resident. When police arrived, they said they...
NBC Connecticut
I-91 South in Meriden Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Overturned
Interstate 91 south in Meriden has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer closed the area for hours on Wednesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the left and center lanes of the highway were closed between exits 17 and 15. The highway has since fully reopened. According to state police,...
NBC Connecticut
A Homeowner's Nightmare: Deserted Coventry Land Causing Problems for Neighbor
There’s a piece of land in Coventry that has no owner, and it’s causing quite a headache for a neighboring homeowner. Do you know who owns the parcels of land around your property? You may want to, after hearing Dana Markie’s story. Markie has dreamed of living...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Destroys 1 New London Home, Damages Others
A wind-driven fire destroyed one residence on Mott Avenue in New London Monday morning and damaged four others. Emergency crews evacuated homes on the streets as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. One firefighter was transported to the hospital to be treated for a knee injury. and the chief said...
NBC Connecticut
Man, Teen Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 in Manchester
A man and a teen have serious injuries and a woman person has minor injuries after a crash on Route 2 in Manchester just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. State police said the driver of a Ford Escape tried to pass a Greater Hartford Transit van by driving in the left shoulder near exit 5D, where the shoulder narrows.
NBC Connecticut
One Dead After Crash in Cheshire
One person has died after a crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire just after 7 p.m. Saturday. The Lexus ES350 hit a Volkswagen Jetta, then hit the Jeep Commander, spun and hit the Mitsubishi Eclipse, then hit the Ford Transit van, state police. Arthur Wright, 63, was in the front...
