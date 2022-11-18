Jay-Z’s Team Roc hosts rally, calling for investigation into KCK police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — An activist group with national ties is taking another step at getting what members call justice from the Kansas City, Kansas, (KCK) Police Department.

Days after a federal grand jury indicted former detective Roger Golubski for protecting sex traffickers, hundreds from far and wide rallied Thursday outside City Hall.

“Although it may be chilly and cold on the outside, we know that our spirits are fired up on the inside,” said the Rev. Steven Green from St. Luke’s AME in Harlem, New York. “We’ve been waiting far too long. People have been suffering far too long.”

At the rally, protesters said they want to hold KCK police accountable, but they specifically mentioned Golubski. Attendees also said they want to protect Black women who have been victimized by police.

“I’m here on behalf of all you victims and all the victims’ families and everybody who didn’t get justice and feel like you didn’t get justice,” Lamonte McIntyre said. “This is what it looks like. I’m inspired.”

The rally hit close to home for McIntyre. He said Golubski helped send him to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. McIntyre served 23 years in prison before he was released in 2017.

Days ago, a new indictment against Golubski accused him of protecting sex traffickers and getting paid to do it. He already faces federal charges for civil rights violations .

Team Roc, the social justice arm of hip-hop legend Jay-Z’s business, hosted the rally with other local organizations. In 2021, Team Roc sued the KCK Police Department over misconduct claims.

The organizations on Thursday demanded three things: a pattern and practice investigation by the Department of Justice into KCK police, new forms of public safety, and reparations paid to victims.

“If you’re in a place of power and you are abusing your power, you’re going to find our power, and that is people power,” said Linda Sarsour, Co-Founder of Until Freedom.

Among the many attendees, Thursday was Unified Government Mayor Tyrone Garner, who said he will support any investigation.

“What you see in myself, the (district attorney) and the chief that has came out and committed to reforms is just that, and we’re going to support these outside investigations moving forward,” he said.

The department has previously said it will cooperate with any investigation and would handle its responses through the court system.

