Fuel Coffee expands to Halcyon in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Finding a coffee shop these days is almost too easy. Turn a corner or throw a stone and you’re bound to find a new pop-up shop or break a window at Starbucks. But finding a truly local coffee house that makes every customer feel...
Opinion: Old Balloon Road in Brookhaven
It was local historian Jim Perkins who first discovered Balloon Road on an old map. He believed the road led to a hot air balloon field, located in one of the pastures owned by the Spruill family. The field would have been in the area where Perimeter Mall is today.
New book challenges Milton's equestrian identity
MILTON, Ga. — Stable Days Farm sits along Bethany Road with a white house and a hand-built horse barn on just over 6 acres. The property holds family memories, some sweet, but some that ache with heavy frustration. The property’s name has a double meaning. The Enloe family moved...
Public Hearing: 1120 Mosspointe Dr & 0 River Rapids Dr
The following item will be considered by the Mayor and City Council. at a public hearing on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the. Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia. a. 20224409 – 1120 Mosspointe Drive. The Applicants, Andres Rubio Perea & Ana...
Consideration of City Charter Amendments
NOTICE OF CONSIDERATION OF CITY CHARTER AMENDMENTS. Re: Proposed Amendment to the Charter of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia. Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia will consider amendments to Sections 1.13, 6.28 and 6.30 of the Charter of the City of Alpharetta pursuant to the Georgia Constitution, Article IX, Sec. II, Para. II and O.C.G.A. § 36-35-1, et seq., at the Council’s regular meetings on November 7, 2022 and November 28, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers located at 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia. A synopsis of the proposed changes to the Charter of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia is as follows. The proposed changes will amend the Charter 1) such that the City of Alpharetta shall be authorized to lease and manage municipal property; 2) to revise provisions regarding contracting authority such that contracts involving expenditures of more than $50,000 shall be authorized by the City Council; and 3) to amend provisions related to review, approval, and execution of contracts. Copies of the proposed amendment are on file and available for the purposes of examination and inspection by the public with the City Clerk in the City of Alpharetta City Hall and in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County.
Johns Creek schedules Holly Jolly Block Party
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek will kick off the holiday season with a Holly Jolly Block Party, the first event of its kind in the city. The block party will take place Dec. 3 at Johns Creek City Hall from 4-8 p.m. and will feature a host of activities for the community.
Milton continues to hold Community Wildlife Habitat title
MILTON, Ga. — For the 10th consecutive year, Milton has been certified as a Community Wildlife Habitat, a special distinction that recognizes efforts to make the city “healthier, greener and more wildlife-friendly.”. According to the certificate awarded by the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), the City of Milton “has...
Public Hearing: Zoning Appeals V22-26/V22-27/V22-28
• To allow a proposed accessory structure to remain in front of primary house. (Sec. 64-416(i)). • To allow an existing barn to encroach into the 100-foot building setback for housing animals by 76 feet. (Sec. 64-415 (4)(a)). c. V22-28, 13580 Freemanville Road. Request(s):. • To allow an existing barn...
Georgia Peaches win Fall Finale tournament
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — On a chilly Sunday night Nov. 20, the Georgia Peaches defeated the Smyrna Slammers 10U team 14-8 in the championship game of the Southern Sports Promotions Fall Finale in Gainesville. The Georgia Peaches – an all-female travel baseball team – hail from Johns Creek but is...
Public Comment Period for CDBG-CV
The City of Roswell Announces Public Comment Period for Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) Substantial Amendment. In alignment with the City of Roswell’s 2018 Citizen Participation Plan (CPP), the City is opening a 30-day public comment period for an amendment to its 2019 Annual Action Plan (AAP). This amendment identifies the reallocation of Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding in the amount of $115,471.52 that the City received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The City is considering four different projects for the reallocated funds: North Fulton Child Development Association Scholarships, Roswell Housing Authority Case Manager, Roswell Recreation and Parks Senior Programming, and Roswell Recreation and Parks Waller Park Summer Camp. For more detailed information about the projects, please visit roswellgov.com/CDBG. In addition, hard copies of the plan will be available at:
Public Hearing: Zoning Board of Appeals January 5th
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council of Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:. ZBA 22-19, 1199 Wynterhall Lane:...
