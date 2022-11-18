NOTICE OF CONSIDERATION OF CITY CHARTER AMENDMENTS. Re: Proposed Amendment to the Charter of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia. Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia will consider amendments to Sections 1.13, 6.28 and 6.30 of the Charter of the City of Alpharetta pursuant to the Georgia Constitution, Article IX, Sec. II, Para. II and O.C.G.A. § 36-35-1, et seq., at the Council’s regular meetings on November 7, 2022 and November 28, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers located at 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia. A synopsis of the proposed changes to the Charter of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia is as follows. The proposed changes will amend the Charter 1) such that the City of Alpharetta shall be authorized to lease and manage municipal property; 2) to revise provisions regarding contracting authority such that contracts involving expenditures of more than $50,000 shall be authorized by the City Council; and 3) to amend provisions related to review, approval, and execution of contracts. Copies of the proposed amendment are on file and available for the purposes of examination and inspection by the public with the City Clerk in the City of Alpharetta City Hall and in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO