Finger pointing...
Republicans have been hard at work pointing fingers at the culprits responsible for the disappointing results of the mid-term elections. They would be better off pointing fingers in the direction of strategies that will produce better results in 2024. Mitch McConnell has been blamed for losing the Senate by misdirecting the funds at his disposal to his favorite candidates rather than to Republicans in close races. Whether or not that criticism is fair, McConnell had to overcome a phalanx of senators who voted against him...
Biden White House slammed for Thanksgiving 'talking points' to use on your uncle: 'Insufferable'
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was slammed on Wednesday for tweeting out a list of White House "talking points" to use against "that uncle" at Thanksgiving.
A great big missed opportunity…
For any of us who hoped to see things quiet down and all who hoped civility, kindness and graciousness would return after the elections, we likely have missed that boat. Cherie Beasley would have been a great senator for North Carolina. Years of judicial experience represent competence and savvy in the public sphere that few people have. Instead of Justice Beasley, the people of North Carolina elected Ted Budd to...
