KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri areas affected by July flooding receive $115.9M in assistance
(The Center Square) – Businesses and residents received approximately $115.9 million in grants and loans to assist with recovery after July's floods in the St. Louis region. More than 13,500 Missouri households will receive $42.9 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after a record rainfall of up to 10 or more inches fell from July 25 to 28 throughout eastern Missouri. The National Flood Insurance Program paid $40.4 million in claims to flood insurance policy holders.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana recognized for accuracy and transparency in financial reporting
Indiana's state auditor once again has received a prestigious international award for accuracy and transparency in financial reporting. The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently presented Indiana its highest honor, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, in recognition of the state's 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR).
KPVI Newschannel 6
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska's voter turnout was lower than 2018, but still higher than normal
Voter turnout in Nebraska was slightly lower than the state’s last midterm election, but it was still higher than the norm. Nebraska’s turnout for the 2022 midterms was 54.8%, according to unofficial results updated Friday. This represents a small dip from 2018, which was uncommonly high at 58%.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Another revision for Virginia's history standards from Virginia's Education Department
(The Center Square) – As officials continue to debate changes to the history standards in the public education curriculum, the Virginia Board of Education voted to delay the consideration of the Department of Education’s proposal and make new revisions. The Department of Education unveiled its history curriculum proposal...
KPVI Newschannel 6
GEMA/HS joins effort to promote infrastructure security
ATLANTA — November is Infrastructure Security Month across the nation, and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) has committed to participate in this effort of focusing on the importance of our nation’s critical infrastructure. “Our agency shares in the responsibility of keeping our critical infrastructure and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas' unemployment rate increases to 3.6% in October
Labor force data, produced by the U.S Department of Labor, and Bureau of Labor Statistics show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.5% in September to 3.6% in October. A news release said that Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined by 489, a result...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Funding, violence at juvenile facilities, and a leader's resignation
(The Center Square) – Louisiana's deputy secretary of youth services has resigned amid struggles with violence and other issues at facilities across the state that youth justice reform advocates have blamed on a lack of funding. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Friday resignation of Deputy Secretary for Youth...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pre-apprenticeship initiative launched for Georgia Job Corps students
WASHINGTON — As the nation marked National Apprenticeship Week last week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced an initiative to expand its pre-apprenticeship opportunities for Job Corps students and connect them to registered apprenticeship programs. The effort will allow Job Corps campuses throughout the nation to emphasize pre-apprenticeship programs...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ark. lawmaker: If employer covers abortion costs, they should pay 16 weeks maternity leave
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Multiple bills have already been filed ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session - covering education, tax credits, parole reform and paid maternity leave. Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-District 69, filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. House Bill 1006 would...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Steve Braun, former Indiana lawmaker and state agency leader, dies
Former state Rep. Steve Braun, R-Zionsville, who led the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and sought to represent a portion of Northwest Indiana in Congress, has died. The cause of his death Friday was cancer, according to his obituary. He was 63. Braun preceded his brother — U.S. Sen. Mike...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeVore urges Illinois Republicans to develop early vote, ballot collection efforts
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general says Illinois Republicans didn’t fail at messaging in this month’s election, they failed at the ground game. Republicans lost every statewide seat in the Nov. 8 election. They also lost seats in the Illinois House. Incumbent...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts moves close to acknowledging Senate interest
Gov. Pete Ricketts edged closer Monday to publicly acknowledging his interest in filling the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse in January. During the governor's monthly call-in radio show carried on KFOR in Lincoln, a caller from Seward County asked Ricketts "what's next?" following completion of his governorship in January.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Conservative students, political scientist share insights on 2023 Republican governor candidates
The campaign trail for the 2023 governor’s race has officially started, especially for Republican politicians seeking to take control of the office from Gov. John Bel Edwards, set to end his second term next year. Only one candidate, Attorney General Jeff Landry, has officially started a race for the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon Senate will have new leader for first time in about 20 years
For the first time in about two decades, Oregon will have a new Senate president. On Friday night, Oregon state senators nominated Rob Wagner, of Lake Oswego, to serve as their next Senate president. The full Senate will vote on the nomination in January. Wagner was first appointed to the state Senate in 2018 and has recently served as caucus leader.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Helicopter removes Old State Capitol flagpole; John Wayne Gacy prosecutor dies
As part of $2.5 million in renovations to the Old State Capitol in Springfield, a helicopter removed the flag pole Monday. The renovations, funded in part by increased taxes from the Rebuild Illinois construction plan, brings exterior repairs to the historic dome cap. Other projects in Springfield include tens of millions of dollars in work to the state capitol complex that will take years to complete.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Manager search committee, Rescue Plan options on county council agenda
Luzerne County Council on Tuesday will discuss the formation of a citizen search committee to find qualified candidates to be the county’s next full-time manager. Council will also discuss a proposal to allot a portion of the county’s share of American Rescue Plan funding to the Commission on Economic Opportunity, which would funnel the money to county residents in need.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gun shop owners face brisk sales amid questions about Oregon’s gun control law
Firearms shops are enjoying brisk sales following the narrow approval by voters of Measure 114, which will restrict sales of some magazines and require safety training. One example: At Tick Licker Firearms in Salem, customers lined up Friday in front of counters Friday, Nov. 18 to inspect firearms and pepper the clerks with questions about the measure and what comes next. Sales are also soaring ahead of the measure’s implementation as people place requests for background checks. They worry that they will not be able to purchase guns in the future due to the requirements of the measure.
