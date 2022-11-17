Read full article on original website
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
lovelandbeacon.com
Invention of the phonograph
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-207 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (November 21, 2022) – In Issue 2022-207 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we celebrate the beginning of recording and playback of sound. Can You Hear Me?. Sound recording and playback is commonplace now and we could hardly...
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Fox 19
15-year-old Anderson High School student remembered
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Anderson Township community came together Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of a teen who was killed earlier this month. Family and friends commemorated the life of 15-year-old Eli Jones, a sophomore at Anderson High School, who was hit and killed by a driver earlier this month on Clough Pike.
Ohio woman said she drowned 93-year-old grandmother in the kitchen sink
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond has been set for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother on Wednesday. On Wednesday, November 16, police reported that 35-year-old Heidi Matheny turned herself in to authorities, saying she had drowned her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny, in the kitchen sink. Police interviewed Heidi Matheny. According to the police […]
An Ohio man killed his neighbor three days before the midterm elections. A 911 call blamed politics. Is it true?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Austin Combs was a regular customer at the Country Barrel restaurant in Okeana, Ohio, a small farming town 30 miles northwest of Cincinnati. The 26-year-old didn’t speak much, but when he did, the talk often turned to politics. “It was Jesus and God and the flag,”...
dayton.com
National Adoption Day: Six Butler County families grow
Every third Saturday in November there is organized chaos at the Butler County Probate Court when forever families are sealed with a mass adoption celebration for National Adoption Day. This year eight children were scheduled for court proceedings before Probate Court Judge John Holcomb and Magistrate Maria McBride to officially...
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
lovelandbeacon.com
NEST new program to serve: Children of the Perfect Storm
LOVELAND, OH (November 19, 2022) – We’ve all heard of The Perfect Storm: A dramatic biographical film released in 2000 based on the true story of a fishing vessel named Andrea Gail lost in the Atlantic with all hands when caught in the combination of a nor’easter, Hurricane Grace and a cyclone – The Perfect Storm.
Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash
TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
star64.tv
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Norwood
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes Norwood so unique -- click on the video above!. Ten minutes north of downtown Cincinnati is the City of Norwood. It's home to shopping destinations, a university, state-of-the-art office complexes, a variety of restaurants, historic homes and revitalized neighborhoods.
Centerville man facing federal charge for making threats to commit school shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Centerville man has been identified as the person taken into custody following a federal investigation in Washington Twp. Monday morning. Alex Jaques was charged Monday with making interstate threats. >> PHOTOS: 1 in custody following FBI investigation in Washington Twp. Last week, the FBI...
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
'It's just what we do': Cincinnati firefighter comes to aid of plane passenger
Christo was able to assess the passenger, get an IV started and monitor her until the plane landed and local EMTs took over.
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
