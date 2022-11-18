ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab your loved ones, and coats, and get ready to move your feet for the Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Annual Drumstick Dash on Thursday, Nov. 24. The Drumstick Dash kicks off its 17th celebration on Thanksgiving morning. It is a 5k (three-mile) run and walk through Downtown Roanoke. This year features a new course with more than 10 landmarks along the race. The Rescue Mission says it is expecting thousands of participants to join the dash.

