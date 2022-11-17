Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Free Thanksgiving meal will be provided at Fontana event on Nov. 23
A free Thanksgiving meal will be served at the 11th Annual Eat and Be Well event in Fontana on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The event, coordinated by Project Boon, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Cypress Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue. In addition to the warm meal, attendees can receive health...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Christmas Parade will be Dec. 10; Water of Life pastor will be grand marshal
A huge crowd lined the streets of downtown Fontana last year to watch the annual Christmas Parade, and organizers are hoping for great attendance at the event once again in 2022. This year’s parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Sierra Avenue...
A local Indio church announces a new youth program that will start next year
First Baptist Church of Indio introduces VELA Youth Fund’s Black Youth Development Program (BYD) to the community. VELA Youth Fund, a nonprofit charity in Coachella Valley, has designed a program for youth to develop them further spiritually, socially, culturally, and academically. The program is computer-driven, FREE to children in the community, and scheduled to launch The post A local Indio church announces a new youth program that will start next year appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
100 Turkey Giveaway in Thousand Palms Wednesday
Residents in Thousand Palms are eligible to receive a free holiday turkey on Wednesday. Riverside County and Bulldog Cannabis are partnering up to giveaway 100 birds to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. Distribution will take place outside of Bulldog Cannabis located at 72-242 Watt Court on Wednesday, November 23, 2022,...
First Baptist Church of Indio hosting free community awareness event on Saturday, Nov. 19
The First Baptist Church of Indio is hosting a Community Awareness Event this weekend with a variety of service and government organizations sharing information for family services and educational opportunities. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist, located at 82490 Dr Carreron Blvd. Participating organizations The post First Baptist Church of Indio hosting free community awareness event on Saturday, Nov. 19 appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Lilley to lead Riverside EDD
Jennifer A. Lilley has been named Riverside’s director of economic and community development. Lilley, who has worked for more than 30 years in planning and development, spent the last two years as Stanton’s economic and community development director and was Brea’s city planner five years before that, according to a statement on Riverside’s website.
iecn.com
San Bernardino Police Historical Society to honor the city’s first female African American officer
The San Bernardino Police Historical Society will be unveiling its newest addition to the Police Department Museum on Tuesday, November 22 at 6PM, with an exhibit recognizing retired police officer Sherri Adams, San Bernardino’s first African American female police officer. The public is encouraged to attend. The Police Department...
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside state of the county scheduled
Riverside County will hold its annual state of the county event next month. The gathering, which typically attracts hundreds of local officials from the public and private sectors, is scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. December 8 at the Morongo Resort in Cabazon, according to county’s website.
ukenreport.com
Festival of Lights Parade Returns to Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS —The 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade, the city’s signature holiday event and a beloved tradition, features an array of floats that twinkle, marching bands, huge holiday balloons – and a visit from Santa Claus of course!
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Victorville, CA
If you are looking for one of the best places to travel with kids, a visit to Victorville, California, is definitely a must. It’s a place that offers a variety of activities for kids and families who want a fun adventure or a relaxing day out. Nestled between the...
Student brings firearm to Moreno Valley elementary school
School resource officers managed to safely secure possession of a firearm that a student brought to school on Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. No students or staff members at the elementary school located on the 13400 block of Kitching Street in Moreno Valley were threatened or injured. It's unclear why the student decided to bring the firearm to school but Riverside County sheriffs said that the firearm "was improperly stored at the student's home, allowing easy accessibility for the student to take to school."The parents of the student will face criminal charges, according to the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.The department added that parents or guardians who fail to properly store firearms could face criminal charges or even arrest. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged by the department to call Sgt. Jerry Franchville of the Moreno Valley Station at at 951-486-6700.
knewsradio.com
72 Dogs Found In Cabazon Home; Elderly Owner Has Dementia; Daughter Called For Help
Riverside County Animal Services has coordinated the rescue of dozens of dogs from a home in Cabazon. 72 dog were taken from a home where a woman in her 80’s with early dementia was caring for the dogs. The woman’s daughter brought all the dogs to the County Animal...
Fontana Herald News
Debbie Gibson will perform at Lewis Family Playhouse on Nov. 25
Pop singer Debbie Gibson will be presenting a “Winterlicious” concert at the Lewis Family Playhouse on Friday, Nov. 25. Gibson will perform songs from her long-awaited holiday album as well as hits like "Lost in Your Eyes" and "Only in My Dreams.”. Upcoming shows at the Lewis Family...
Handcuffs in the hallways: Law enforcement in schools
In one school year, police arrested hundreds of elementary and middle school students in California. That's far less than the national average.But the state is above average when it comes to the chances of police arresting Black and Hispanic students, as well as students with disabilities.The crisis for one 11-year-old Black student with disabilities began one day before Riverside County sheriff's deputies came to his classroom at Landmark Middle School.Their report says they were there to investigate allegations of the child throwing a rock at a male and then two rocks at a female school staffer. One of them hit...
Senior suffering cognitive decline surrenders 72 dogs in Cabazon
A Cabazon senior suffering cognitive decline surrendered more than 70 dogs to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, which impounded the canines Wednesday with the help of personnel from animal rescue organizations. “This was an example of someone who was truly in need of our help,” Department of Animal...
Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution
You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
disneydining.com
Community Rallies After Disney Cast Member and Her Father are Killed by Drunk Driver
The lives of a Disney Parks Cast Member and her father were taken at the hands of a drunk driver on Sunday evening. And as their community begins to process its enormous loss, some have stepped up to begin a memorial fund to ease the financial burden on those left behind.
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona
Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday. The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona. Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the […]
Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority
HESPERIA – The city of Hesperia is proposing to terminate its contract with the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority (VVWRA) due to an anticipated rise in costs and unfulfilled obligations. A 30-year notice to terminate services will be issued, before the end of 2022, unless certain outlined conditions are met.
