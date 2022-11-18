ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Kansas sheriff rescues deer stuck in pond

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 6 days ago

LYON COUNTY ( KSNT ) – A lucky buck got a second chance after being rescued from a sticky situation with the help of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Zack Shafer with the sheriff’s office told KSNT they were contacted by animal control around 2:30 p.m. by a local homeowner who saw a deer was stuck in the mud of a nearby pond. The deer’s legs and much of its body were trapped in the mud, leaving it half submerged in icy waters.

Felipe Perez, an animal control deputy with the sheriff’s office, responded to the call and was able to free the buck in a short amount of time, according to Shafer. Quick thinking and the use of a dog leash to give the deer some leverage allowed Perez to help the deer free itself from the mud within ten minutes.

“The animal was very exhausted and laid beside the water,” Shafer said. “It was stuck more in the mud than the water. He just kind of laid there and relaxed a little bit.”

Shafer said the sheriff’s office receives calls about trapped animals around a dozen times a year. Most situations are handled by Kansas Game Wardens. If you see an animal that is stuck or needs help, you can contact the game wardens through the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks at 620-672-5911.

hd
6d ago

That was a nice little wholesome story. I needed a pallet cleanser after reading the other news of the day.

