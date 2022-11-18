Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Ty Feaster, Glenbrook Apaches
MINDEN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – While there’s plenty of pressure that comes with being the star quarterback on an undefeated team. There is even more pressure when your dad is the head coach. That’s the situation at Glenbrook, where junior quarterback Ty Feaster is doing his best to make most of the opportunity playing for his dad.
LSU Health Shreveport doctors speak on high level of viruses
Three respiratory viruses are circulating nationwide: the coronavirus, flu, and RSV. LSU Health Shreveport doctors speak on high level of viruses
Shreveport-Bossier to appear in 2023 Rose Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two local organizations are celebrating the new year by representing Shreveport-Bossier in the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. “We are so thrilled that Shreveport-Bossier will be featured on a national stage,” said Stacy Brown, President and CEO of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. “This is the first time we have been invited to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade with the State of Louisiana and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. We are proud to feature two treasures from our area, Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the American Rose Center.”
The weather serves heavy rain for Thanksgiving
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Wednesday, November 23rd.
Shreveport shooting leaves one dead
A shooting outside a convenience store in Shreveport left a man dead Tuesday night.
Perkins, Glover announce endorsement of Tom Arceneaux
Two Shreveport mayors have announced their support for one candidate facing a run-off election for mayor. Perkins, Glover announce endorsement of Tom Arceneaux.
Miller County services online systems affected by cyber-attack
In Miller County, the County Treasurer, the County Clerk, and the County Judges' offices all must have their computers wiped clean and the system reinstalled.
State Fire Marshal: Haynesville man arrested in connection with multiple fires
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office announced an arrest in connection with the burning of an abandoned historic church and other buildings in Haynesville.
Sabine Parish residents’ EBT benefits compromised
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says several residents’ SNAP benefits were compromised recently. According to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, this is part of a statewide problem. Officials say some victims in Sabine Parish appear to have had their benefits...
Shreveport police searching for runaway teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are asking the public for help in finding a teenager missing since late September. Family members reported 16-year-old Dayna Zoey Bogany as a runaway on Sep. 20. Officials say she has been seen near Huntington Ave. and Wyngate Blvd. wearing a pink bonnet.
Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
Pedestrian fatally hit while crossing Mansfield Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday night while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. Shreveport police say that the man was hit in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road just after 7:30 p.m. The man was crossing the road in dark clothing in front of the Triple J when he was struck by an SUV and died.
Analysis: Two democrats endorse republican candidate for mayor, what’s next
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the December 10 runoff election approaches, it is no surprise that political endorsements are rolling in; and local political analysts are chiming in on what Tuesday’s cross-party line endorsement of Tom Arceneaux by Shreveport’s current and two former mayor’s means for Senator Greg Tarver.
Krampus returning to Bossier City for some creepy Christmas fun
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While Santa brings presents to good children, he has a less jolly partner to punish the naughty. You’ll have a chance to meet him in Bossier City beginning next week. Have you been naughty this year? For those who love horror or old-world...
Natchitoches police arrest teen for string of thefts
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, the Natchitoches Police Department arrested a teen suspected of several burglaries over the past month. Police say they found stolen items from several businesses near I-49 inside an apartment in the 500 block of North St. After investigators contacted the residents, they placed a 17-year-old under arrest. Officials say police arrested the minor without incident.
NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
Historic church, other structures burned in Haynesville overnight; arrest made
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three structures were burned in the town of Haynesville last night, including a historic Methodist church, a home on McDonald Street, and a mobile home on Zion Street, according to Chief Mark Furlow of the Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department. Furlow says the Louisiana Office of...
Two women arrested for defrauding veterans of over $1M
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two women have been arrested after a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from elderly veterans. According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force arrested 21-year-old ZarRajah Watkins on Nov. 17 in the 3200 block of Sandra drive. Police also arrested 21-year-old Destane Glass Tuesday just before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve.
Two teens arrested, charged with stealing city vehicle
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested two teenagers in Natchitoches Monday and charged them with stealing a city vehicle last week. Investigators connected the two 14-year-olds with a vehicle burglary on November 7 and a theft on November 9 in the Downtown Historic District. Both minors are facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of a motor vehicle and theft.
SPSO investigating string of overnight thefts
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to lock their doors to cars and garages after a string of thefts early Monday morning. Officials say several residents on LA Hwy 6 East reported that their vehicles were broken into and items missing. Items were also taken from a garage in the Fort Jesup area. Deputies say many of the items taken include purses and firearms.
