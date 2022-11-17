ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKTV

Colorado Springs Deploys 20 Snow Plows During Storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Public Works Division will deploy 20 snowplows tonight to keep roads clear. It is what they call a “partial call out” meaning just under half of the city’s fleet and drivers will be deployed. “We’re anticipating it’s going to...
OutThere Colorado

CSPD impounds 30 cars, RVs in 'Out of Compliance' sweep

The Colorado Springs Police Department on Saturday impounded 30 vehicles in a citywide sweep of cars, trucks and RVs that were either abandoned or parked illegally. In response to numerous citizen complaints about vehicles abandoned or parked in unauthorized areas, CSPD instituted a warning period in the days leading up to Saturday’s “Abandoned or Out of Compliance Vehicle Deployment.”
KRDO

Centura Health offering $30k signing bonus to nurses willing to work overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health is searching for more nurses, particularly those willing to work the graveyard shift. The Colorado-based health organization, which includes local facilities like Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Health services in Colorado Springs, encompasses 21,000 healthcare professionals across Colorado and western Kansas. Centura Health...
The Denver Gazette

Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies

An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Starbucks strike unveils the downside of unions

A small percentage of Starbucks employees went on strike Thursday, complaining of the corporation’s opposition to unionization. Inadvertently, strikers showcased the antiquation of unions and the need for a Colorado right-to-work law. The unionized workers of Starbucks earn less than peers who aren’t bound by contracts and dues. Today's...
KKTV

WATCH: Bear and cubs spotted at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs

WATCH: Colorado District 3 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch officially concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Apprentice grant applications open in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago.
9NEWS

Whataburger opens 3rd Colorado location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a third location. Whataburger opens a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 5905 Constitution Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Whataburger said the restaurant was remodeled from an existing building and is attached to...
KXRM

Nonprofit announces affordable housing expansion

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — GPR Properties was awarded State Affordable Housing Tax Credits to expand the Bentley Commons Apartments in Southeast Colorado Springs, near Hancock Expressway and Astrozon Boulevard. GPR Properties is comprised of three non-profits, Greccio Housing, Partners in Housing, and Rocky Mountain Community Land Trust. The three groups have helped provide affordable housing in […]
KXRM

Outlets of Castle Rock offer Black Friday deals

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The snow has started to fall, and just in time as the Outlets at Castle Rock will soon be hosting Black Friday sales. Outlets at Castle Rock will open at 6 a.m. and the Outlets at Silverthorne will open at 9 a.m. on Friday. Stores will have secret deals including; Spyder, Nike, […]
OutThere Colorado

Wildlife officers searching for buck with large fence pole wrapped on its antlers in Cololorado

Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are looking for a buck that was photographed walking around with a large fence pole attached to its antlers in Teller County. The large deer was spotted near Rampart Range Road on Friday afternoon. "For now its is highly mobile, running, jumping fences and making it impossible to catch. See it trapped? Please call CPW!" the department said in a tweet. ...
