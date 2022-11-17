ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WDAM-TV

MDHS releases 5-year strategic plan to take affect in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has released a new strategic plan that has been in development since early 2022. This plan provides a roadmap to guide the agency’s work over the next five years, beginning in July 2023. The eight goals included in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi

MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “From bridge replacements to overlay projects to erosion control, the projects taking place throughout southwest Mississippi will have a positive impact on public safety and travel...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

State school board names Taylor new Mississippi superintendent

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi State Board of Education named Dr. Robert Taylor the new state superintendent of education on Monday, Nov. 21. Taylor is currently a deputy state superintendent for North Carolina. A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor began his career as a teacher’s assistant in Mississippi and served […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi Department of Transportation receives $4M to help widen Lakeland Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past Legislative Session, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was allocated $4 million to assist in preconstruction activities on a project to widen State Route 25 (Lakeland Drive) in Rankin County. “I’d like to thank Senators Josh Harkins, Dean Kirby and the House members representing Rankin County for assisting […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Ranking puts Mississippi last in U.S. for overall prosperity.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A look at Mississippi by two groups does not paint a pretty picture of the state when it comes to overall prosperity. The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute placed Mississippi last in their American Dream Prosperity Index, which came out this month.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Take advantage of ‘safe zone’ and stock the freezer

In a couple of days, we’ll be in what I call the safe zone. Basically, it’s the fleeting days between food-heavy Thanksgiving and the frenzied weeks of the Christmas season. I plan to take full advantage of the all-too-brief days after Thanksgiving and the month of December, which...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Want medical cannabis? For now, see Dr. Jack Walters

There are plenty of medical doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the Golden Triangle, but for the time being at least Dr. Jack Walters stands apart from them all. Under the state law that created medical cannabis, anyone who wants to have access to legal cannabis must...
COLUMBUS, MS
WAPT

Governor wants to build up Capitol Police force

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves wants to expand the Capitol Police force. More officers have joined the Capitol Police over the past year with more patrols and crime interdiction teams. The Mississippi State Legislature initially approved funding the patrols of 75 officers, but Reeves wants to increase that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
magnoliastatelive.com

Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How much does it cost to attend a Mississippi university?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to many universities and colleges, offering prospective students a wide selection of degree programs and price points. Tuition can range widely across the country, so some may wonder what it costs to attend a school in Mississippi. Each year, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Letter to the Editor: Blue Cross Blue Shield/UMMC debacle

Sylvia Taylor is a law student at Mississippi College School of Law. I am writing to highlight and expand on the concerns raised in the WLBT article: “Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC”. The article describes a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (zero, three, zero; FB: four) (zero, eight, seven; FB: nine) (one, four, six, one; FB: four) (four, one, zero, four; FB: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000. Powerball. 01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2. (one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

What Mississippi forest visitors need to know during hunting season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Forests in Mississippi will implement an order to improve safety for all forest visitors and align hunting rules with the State of Mississippi’s hunting regulations. “These actions will help provide all forest visitors with a safer experience on the forest. Hunters should be familiar with these requirements. They mirror […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

More than 10 convicted, sentenced in break-up of major Mississippi drug network that spanned country

Judge David C. Bramlette III of the U.S. Southern District Court on Wednesday sentenced a slew of individuals involved in a drug trafficking investigation from March 2018. That investigation, which was initiated by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, led to the breakup of a major interstate drug trafficking network, headed by Kevin Singleton, 45, of Natchez. The investigation spread to others states and resulted in the arrest of individuals as far away as California.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

