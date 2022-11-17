Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
MDHS releases 5-year strategic plan to take affect in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has released a new strategic plan that has been in development since early 2022. This plan provides a roadmap to guide the agency’s work over the next five years, beginning in July 2023. The eight goals included in...
For the last 10 years, this Mississippi city outperformed most of country when it comes to buying million dollar properties
Ten years later, one Mississippi city continues to be one of the country’s best deals when it comes to property prices. It’s no secret that property prices aren’t as cheap as they used to be. There are many factors behind this, but the primary one is inflation.
mageenews.com
MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi
MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “From bridge replacements to overlay projects to erosion control, the projects taking place throughout southwest Mississippi will have a positive impact on public safety and travel...
State school board names Taylor new Mississippi superintendent
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi State Board of Education named Dr. Robert Taylor the new state superintendent of education on Monday, Nov. 21. Taylor is currently a deputy state superintendent for North Carolina. A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor began his career as a teacher’s assistant in Mississippi and served […]
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
Mississippi Department of Transportation receives $4M to help widen Lakeland Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past Legislative Session, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was allocated $4 million to assist in preconstruction activities on a project to widen State Route 25 (Lakeland Drive) in Rankin County. “I’d like to thank Senators Josh Harkins, Dean Kirby and the House members representing Rankin County for assisting […]
Mississippi State Auditor: Election commission conspirator pleads guilty, ordered to pay back $173,000
State Auditor Shad White announced Monday that Cedric Cornelius has pleaded guilty to 3 counts of Fraudulent Writing to Defraud the Government, 2 counts of False Statements, 1 count of Conspiracy, and 1 count of Bribery of a Public Official in connection with the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case.
wtva.com
Ranking puts Mississippi last in U.S. for overall prosperity.
WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A look at Mississippi by two groups does not paint a pretty picture of the state when it comes to overall prosperity. The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute placed Mississippi last in their American Dream Prosperity Index, which came out this month.
Oxford Eagle
Take advantage of ‘safe zone’ and stock the freezer
In a couple of days, we’ll be in what I call the safe zone. Basically, it’s the fleeting days between food-heavy Thanksgiving and the frenzied weeks of the Christmas season. I plan to take full advantage of the all-too-brief days after Thanksgiving and the month of December, which...
Commercial Dispatch
Want medical cannabis? For now, see Dr. Jack Walters
There are plenty of medical doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the Golden Triangle, but for the time being at least Dr. Jack Walters stands apart from them all. Under the state law that created medical cannabis, anyone who wants to have access to legal cannabis must...
WAPT
Governor wants to build up Capitol Police force
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves wants to expand the Capitol Police force. More officers have joined the Capitol Police over the past year with more patrols and crime interdiction teams. The Mississippi State Legislature initially approved funding the patrols of 75 officers, but Reeves wants to increase that...
magnoliastatelive.com
Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
How much does it cost to attend a Mississippi university?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to many universities and colleges, offering prospective students a wide selection of degree programs and price points. Tuition can range widely across the country, so some may wonder what it costs to attend a school in Mississippi. Each year, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of […]
WLBT
Letter to the Editor: Blue Cross Blue Shield/UMMC debacle
Sylvia Taylor is a law student at Mississippi College School of Law. I am writing to highlight and expand on the concerns raised in the WLBT article: “Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC”. The article describes a...
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (zero, three, zero; FB: four) (zero, eight, seven; FB: nine) (one, four, six, one; FB: four) (four, one, zero, four; FB: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000. Powerball. 01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2. (one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball:...
What Mississippi forest visitors need to know during hunting season
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Forests in Mississippi will implement an order to improve safety for all forest visitors and align hunting rules with the State of Mississippi’s hunting regulations. “These actions will help provide all forest visitors with a safer experience on the forest. Hunters should be familiar with these requirements. They mirror […]
More than 10 convicted, sentenced in break-up of major Mississippi drug network that spanned country
Judge David C. Bramlette III of the U.S. Southern District Court on Wednesday sentenced a slew of individuals involved in a drug trafficking investigation from March 2018. That investigation, which was initiated by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, led to the breakup of a major interstate drug trafficking network, headed by Kevin Singleton, 45, of Natchez. The investigation spread to others states and resulted in the arrest of individuals as far away as California.
Mississippi Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Gold STAR REAL ID - To Be Able to Board an Airplane in the U.S.
Mississippi residents now have until May 3, 2023, to get a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of their driver's license - in order to board an airplane. This is the Federal requirement under the REAL ID Act of 2005.
O so good — Mississippi company selected for coveted Oprah list for second year in a row.
For two years in a row, a Mississippi soap company has landed on Oprah Winfrey’s annual holiday list of favorite things. Of the 104 gift items recommended by Winfrey — a list that business owners across the world dream of making — Leisha Pickering’s soap and bath bomb company Musee Bath has made the list not one but two times.
