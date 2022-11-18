ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices dip ahead of holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The holiday travel season is almost here and many in Western Massachusetts will be driving near and far to meet with family and loved ones.

According to AAA the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.72. That’s down around $.8 cents since early November, and is down more than $.16 cents from October.

Massachusetts’ average cost for a gallon of gas is bit higher at $3.84. But that is still down $.3 cents from early November, though it’s $.24 cents more than last month.
Those in the Springfield area can breathe a bit easier. The average there sitting at $3.79.

