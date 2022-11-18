Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bitter cold wind chills by morning

Temperatures will fall to the single digits above and below zero early Friday. Winds will make it feel colder, with wind chill values in the minus teens to minus 20s below

Friday will be a bit warmer than Thursday, with most highs reaching the 20s. but still on the cool side with highs in the 20s for many places. Breezy westerly winds will make it feel colder all day, with areas like Big Timber to Harlowton seeing some wind gusts to 50 mph. There will be some drifting and blowing of snow alrady on the ground.

The overall trend is a very gradual warm up with dry conditions through the middle of next week. By Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving, we should be back to low 40s in the afternoons and 20s in the mornings. Those are average for late November.

